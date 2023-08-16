FORRESTON, Ill. – The Fulton Steamers picked up a win over the Forreston Cardinals on Tuesday afternoon in their first head to head match of the season.
Owen Van Zuiden led the way for the Steamers, shooting a 38 round of nine on a par 36 course. Sophomore Jacob Voss followed with a 40 while Brady Read was right there with a 41. rounding out their top four scores was both Zach Winkel and Chase Dykstra who each shot a 45.
Fulton picked up the win by five strokes, winning 164 to 169.
Van Zuiden overall placed second right behind Forreston’s Kaden Brown who shot a 35 on the day.
The Steamers will take on Galena on the road on Thursday. They will then have their first of three home meets on Monday when they host Amboy at 4 p.m.
