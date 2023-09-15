STOCKTON, Ill. – The Fulton Steamers picked up their second straight win to bring their record back to even at 2-2 after a 40-16 win over Stockton on Friday night.
Fulton struck first as Dom Kramer found Baylen Damhoff for an 80 yard touchdown pass within the first three minutes of the game to go up 6-0.
Kramer scored on a 5 yard run with 3:53 to go in the first quarter to extend their early lead to 12-0. Stockton cut into their deficit, scoring on a 10 yard touchdown pass and getting the two point conversion to make it 12-8 with 7:22 to go in the first half.
AJ Boardman’s one yard touchdown run put Fulton ahead 18-6 heading into the half.
Kramer found Boardman for his second score of the night on the opening second half drive for a two yard touchdown catch to extend their lead to 26-8.
Stockton responded, marching down the field and scoring on a three yard run to make it 26-16.
However, on Fulton’s ensuing possession they utilized the half back option as Boardman pitched it to Damhoff for a 26 yard run. This made it a 34-16 game.
Boardman’s third touchdown of the game finished hits one up as the Steamers picked up the win 40-16.
They will head to Dakota next Friday night.
River Hawks offense goes off for 74-47 win over Cal-Wheat
WYOMING, Ia. – The Easton Valley River Hawks bounced back in a big way, defeating Calamus-Wheatland, 74-47 on Friday night.
They are now 2-2 on the year and will have a tough one at WACO next Friday night.
