The Clinton River Kings had a tough battle in the heat a week ago when they hosted Davenport Central in a 21-13 loss.
This week they head to Maquoketa to take on the Cardinals in an out of district matchup. A year ago when these two met it was the Cardinals who came out on top in a 44-36 shootout.
For Clinton they look to get their offense moving with Ayden Wiebers continuing to improve at the quarterback position.
“He just needs experience. He looked a little bit lost at times and if he can continue to stay confident, he’s gonna continue to get better every single week. He’s looked better this week in practice and the decisions have been made quicker,” Head coach Nate Herrig said.
After a few cramps a week ago, the River Kings will have everybody back healthy for Fridays matchup.
“Most of them were just cramps. We haven’t lost anybody to anything serious yet at this point in the season,” Herrig said.
Friday nights matchup between the Cardinals and River Kings will take place at 7:30 p.m. in Maquoketa.
“We’ve gotta be more physical up front. That was a big issue that we had Friday night. If we can take care of the line, those things will come into place,” Herrig said.
Storm ready to bounce back after tough one at Walhert Catholic
The Camanche Storm had a tough 48-12 loss in week one at Walhert Catholic. This week they play their home opener against the Alburnett Pirates as they search for their first win of the season.
“It was definitely a learning experience, Walhert is a quality team,” Head coach Dustin Coit said. “We learned that we gotta be ready to go every Friday and we need to have a proper mindset.”
Camanche had trouble wrapping up on defense to slow down the explosive Golden Eagles run game.
“Defensively we just gotta do a better job tackling,” Coit said. “We were in the right spots a lot of the time we just couldn’t wrap up.”
They also look to tune up their offense and move the ball down the field more efficiently with Bryce Buckley continuing to improve here in week two.
“Offensively we gotta clean up some miscues. We had a couple dropped balls that I don’t think will happen going forward,” Coit said.
The Storm will host the Pirates beginning around 7:30 p.m. on Friday night
Steamers gear up for #1 ranked Lena-Winslow
Fulton had a tough matchup in week one of their football season a week ago when they were on the road at Forreston.
Although they were ahead at halftime, the Cardinals wore down the Steamers defense and picked up the 22-18 win over Fulton.
“The defense played really well against a ground and pound Forreston team. This one came down fourth quarter plays and this year they were the ones who made the plays in the fourth quarter,” Head coach Patrick Lower said.
This week they have another tough task as they host number one ranked Lena-Winslow who is looking for their fourth straight Class 1A Championship.
“They’re a very good ball club and they have been for a long time. They’re a very good running team and they don’t make a lot of mistakes. If they do make mistakes we need to capitalize on those,” Lower said.
The Steamers will look to continue their balanced offensive attack led by junior Dom Kramer. Kramer was able to find senior Baylen Damhoff for a 65 yard touchdown pass last week and they will continue to try and air it out offensively.
“Dom’s done a really nice job. It’s nice to have a junior in there where we hope to have him for two years. He can throw it and also run it. He played a nice game last week,” Lower said.
Fulton will host Lena-Winslow beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday night.
“We’re looking to improve this week but most importantly to getting out there again,” Lower said.
River Hawks look to build off of week one win as they head to Edgewood-Colesburg
The Easton Valley River Hawks are coming off of a 61-22 win over New London a week ago and they will have a true test against a bigger Edgewood-Colesburg squad this week.
“I just liked the intensity that they brought. We may not be the most talented bunch out there but you can definitely control your intensity. We asked all week to give us 48 minutes of all they got and that’s what they did,” Head coach Derek Erwin said.
Easton Valley was able to move the ball with ease and their young offensive weapons showed up in week one.
This week they will look to be physical and test themselves as they go on the road for the first time.
“They’ve got some nice athletes and they’re big so we need to make sure we’re eight guys to the ball, wrapping up and bringing down those big ball carriers,” Erwin said.
The River Hawks will kickoff week two at 7 p.m. on Friday night.
Northeast heads to Central DeWitt as two local squads clash.
The Northeast Rebels and the Central DeWitt Sabers had completely opposite week ones as the Rebels picked up a 40-16 win over Bellevue and the Sabers fell to North Scott 34-7.
Northeast relied on star quarterback Gavin Kramer to dominate the Comets in week one and will rely on him once again in DeWitt as the two teams meet in an out of district matchup.
For the Sabers, they look to bounce back after a tough one at North Scott a week ago.
This should be an interesting matchup as the two meet on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. in DeWitt.
