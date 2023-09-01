MAQUOKETA, Ia. – The Clinton River Kings turned the ball over five times and were shutout by the Maquoketa Cardinals on Friday night.
This one was a struggle for the River Kings as they could never find their footing on the road. They trailed the Cardinals 22-0 at the half despite forcing to missed field goals in the first half.
Maquoketa extended that lead in the second half, eventually scoring a final blow in the last 30 seconds to pick up the 35-0 win.
The River Kings return home next Friday when they host out of district foe, Dubuque Walhert Catholic.
Edgewood-Colesburg too much to handle for River Hawks as they fall 66-26
EDGEWOOD, Ia. – The Easton Valley River Hawks struggled on Friday night as they took on a fellow top 10 team in the Edgewood-Colesburg Vikings.
The Vikings got off and running, never looking back as they defeated the River Hawks 66-26.
Easton Valley will host Springville on Friday night as they look to get back in the win column.
