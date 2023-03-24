GOOSE LAKE – Track and field has been upon us for a few weeks with indoor competitions however next week will see the first of many home track meets.
The Northeast Rebels are one of two local schools with a home meet scheduled next week with their 10th Annual Healy-Mattis Invitational that will take place on Thursday afternoon.
On the girls side of things the Rebels welcome in a new head coach, Lindsey Holst, a Clinton native who has spent time as an assistant coach at Clinton and has spent the past three seasons as the Rebels assistant coach. She replaces Pat Healy, a legendary coach who still continues to help out at a few practices each week.
“I’ve stepped into those ginormous shoes and I’m hoping to fill them. He’s definitely a huge deal around here. It gives me goosebumps thinking about it because he is such a legend. He started 50 years ago so when you think about that it’s just huge how he connects with them. He is an awesome mentor,” Holst said.
For the Rebels the group is not big with just 15 members but coach Holst insists that the quality is there.
“We are small in numbers but there is a lot of quality. We had 12 for indoor and we just got three more outdoor that are gonna throw for us. They’ve put up some impressive performances for us already indoors so moving on with outdoors we hope that mother nature lets them continue to thrive and reach their greatest potential,” Holst said.
Their is a ton of talent on this team with two athletes that have already been to state previously and others that are pushing to get there.
Paige Holst made state a year ago and is a top sprinter in Class 2A in the 400 M, 200 M and 100 M run. Alyssa Fowler is the other state returner, making it in high jump last year and has already cleared five feet at indoor meets. Grace Ketelsen and Faith Ketelsen are both names to look out for this year as the twins have continued to record personal bests at indoor track meets.
“We’ve got a talented freshman class coming in as well with a lot of sprinters and mid distance emerging,” Holst said.
The Rebels will look to have another solid season with hopes of many state qualifiers.
