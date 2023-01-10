CAMANCHE - The Camanche Storm fell in a thriller to the Maquoketa Cardinals, 80-75 on Tuesday night.
From the beginning of this one there was a feeling that it would be close all the way throughout and that proved to be true.
Demarion Honaker began the game with five straight points for the Storm to tie the game at five a piece. The Cardinals began to grow a bit of a lead, stretching it to 19-9 and forced a timeout from the Storm.
Out of the timeout the Storm grabbed some momentum back with a Zane Witt layup and a Josh Wiersema three pointer. Witt hit a floater and the Storm were down just 19-16.
The Cardinals closed out the first quarter up 23-16 but Honaker opened up the scoring in the second quarter with a pair of free throws to make it a five point game.
The Storm got it to a three point deficit as they battled back and forth with the Cardinals. Honaker beat the buzzer with a tip in shot at the last second to make it a 40-36 game with the Cardinals in front at halftime.
In the third quarter the tempo picked up for the Storm, using quick possessions to get buckets and quickly changed the flow of the game. Honaker tied the game at 49 before Tyson Seeser hit a free throw to give Camanche the lead 50-49.
Wiersema hit another big three to give the Storm a six point lead, 55-49. The Storm continued to roll in the third quarter with Witt hitting a floater at the buzzer to make it 65-56 heading into the final quarter of play.
However, the Cardinals three point shooting had been on fire all night and it brought them right back into it, tying the game at 70 a piece. The Cardinals took a late 73-71 lead with just under two minutes remaining and then used a big time steal to make it a two possession game.
The Storm fouled to try and get back into it but the Cardinals pulled it out late to get the win 80-75.
Leading the way for the Storm was Honaker who had 30 points. Zane Witt added 19 points while Wiersema had 14.
Camanche move to 6-4 overall and are 5-3 in conference play.
The Storm play their rivals, the Northeast Rebels, on Friday night at Northeast High School.
