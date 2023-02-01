CAMANCHE - The Camanche Storm used 20+ point performances from Demarion Honaker and Zane Witt to defeat the Northeast Rebels, 67-49 on Tuesday night.
The Storm jumped out to a 4-0 lead behind buckets from Honaker and Tyson Seeser before the Rebels answered with two layups from Jimmy Weispfenning.
Both sides traded leads but the Storm went into the second quarter up 12-10 behind a few layups from Witt.
Honaker opened up the second quarter with a three pointer before the Rebels got called for a technical foul and the Storm made both free throws to go up 17-10.
The Rebels answered however, tying the game at 20 a piece. The momentum flipped right back to the Storm when senior Garrett Schultz hit back to back threes.
Both sides traded threes at the end of the half and the Storm led 34-25 at the break.
Northeast's Clayton Meyermann and Camanche's Witt went back and forth at the beginning of the third quarter with each of them trading multiple buckets.
Witt hit a buzzer beater at the end of the quarter to make it a 12 point lead, 50-38 heading into the fourth quarter.
Honaker took over in the fourth quarter to help the Storm close things out late. Camanche picked up the win 67-49.
Honaker had 22 to lead all scorers and Witt had 20. The Storm are now 10-8 on the year. The Rebels are 6-13 on the year.
The Storm are on the road at Maquoketa on Friday night while the Rebels host Monticello for senior night.
Fowler, Kjergaard push Rebels over Storm, 43-27.
CAMANCHE - Alyssa Fowler and Emma Kjergaard helped lead the Northeast Rebels over the Camanche Storm on Tuesday night.
It was senior night for the Storm as they recognized seniors Ella Blinkinsop, Brooke Paasch and Emerson Crigger.
However, things did not go the way of the Storm as the Rebels took control of this one, taking a 22-6 lead heading into the half.
The Storm fought back in the second half but the Rebels kept pace and took control of this one to win it 43-27.
Fowler had 13 for the Rebels with Kjergaard adding 11. They are now 3-10 in conference and 8-10 overall on the year.
The Storm are 2-13 in conference play and 4-15 overall.
The Storm are on the road at Maquoketa on Friday night while the Rebels host Monticello for senior night.
