Episode 16 features Coach Trent Snowden of Clinton High School. Coach Snowden was the River Kings head baseball coach for 20 years and took the classes of 2005 and 2007 to the state tournament (Co-Host JP Stenda was a member of the 2007 state tournament squad). They talk about Coach Snowden's coaching/playing days, youth sports and some of the factors as to why kids aren't going out for sports these days.
JP and Random Tanner take you back in time and talk about some funny stories when playing. Vitale Joe's hooked them up with a deep dish pizza for this week and it was amazing! Stay tuned for episode 17, as they will be having a special guest who is a thriving female athlete not only in Clinton, but in the state of Iowa.
Episode 16 drops Wednesday at 7 p.m. and you can listen on your favorite streaming platform at honeywellheroes.com
