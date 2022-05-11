Ali House may not look like your traditional shot put thrower per say, but the Clinton senior has put her work in to be where she's at.
"She's working really hard. She's coming along and improving,"Clinton head coach Tony Steen said. "She's doing well and she's got goals, and we all know what we need to focus on and work towards."
House is going for her second straight appearance in the Class 4A state finals this year. The River Queen senior qualified last season in the shot put, throwing 33-03 while out at Drake Stadium.
"I think it's kind of just made me say 'Okay, I can do this’,” House said. ”’Okay, this is within reach'. I kind of use that to tell the younger kids that dude, the environment out there is something you want to strive to be at."
House is a multi-sport athlete for Clinton High, playing volleyball, basketball, soccer and softball as well. She stands at just 5-08 and isn’t particurly intimidating physically.
Yet, she manages some of the top throws meet-in and meet-out.
"She just works hard on her technique," Steen sad. "She's been working on her technique for two years, really hard at it. The technique thing is sometimes all it takes."
Along with that shot form, she also works on her speed. She realized she was never going to be the strongest in the ring so she has learned to utilize the strengths she does have.
"We're working on my quickness in the ring,” House said. “I was quick last year, but I need to be quicker. Obviously, I'm not 6-05 and 220 [pounds]. I'm small for a thrower so quickness is very important for me and technique is something thats big too."
House, a senior, is also one of the leaders on a successful River Queen track and field team. They just finished sixth in the Mississippi Athletic Conference last week before heading into districts at Dubuque Senior on Thursday afternoon.
Competition among the throwers this year has also helped. The River Queen varsity throwers have alternated between several different athletes because of improvement among the JV ranks. House has always been in the lineup, but there’s been plenty of rotation.
That internal competition is beneficial.
"I love my underclassmen and all of us competing with each other. We all love each other in general, and knowing that we can compete against each other at practice but not be mad each other."
Her team is something that motivates her while she’s doing her own events.
"I put a lot of pressure on myself at the beginning of the year, trying to do as much as I could for mY team,” House recalled. “I kind of realized me winning every meet doesn't make a difference if the rest of the team doesn't care. I can't be the only one that cares and I'm not anymore. I think this year, we all get it now, and we all want to go out to the state meet, let's win more than we did last year.
"We are more about the team than we are about ourselves. One event doesn't determine a meet, you have to have everybody."
House and the rest of the River Queens will go for state berths on Thursday at Dubuque Senior.
