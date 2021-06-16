CAMANCHE — The answer to Dylan Darsidan’s question was a simple, “Yes.”
“It was so much pain,” Darsidan said. “I was like, ‘Does it look bad?’ Because it hurt so much and it was swollen and starting to bruise.”
Yes — it was that bad.
While the answer may have been simple, everything after that moment is destined to be a lot more complex.
Darsidan’s high school athletics career was never supposed to end this way. At the River Valley Conference meet May 6 at Anamosa, Darsidan was running in the 400-meter dash. About 200 meters into the race, he felt a sharp pain in his leg.
His hamstring had just torn.
“I literally just laid down on the track and cried,” Darsidan said. “I sat here and waited until everybody on the team left because I didn’t want that to happen in front of everybody, so it was just me and my coach. I broke down because I wanted it so badly.
“I put in a lot of work over the winter to make up for it and I was having a good year. It was unfortunate, but nothing I can do about it now.”
The torn hamstring injury sets Darsidan — who just finished his senior year at Camanche and will run for the University of Northern Iowa — on an uncertain path going forward.
If there’s anything his career has taught him, it’s nothing is ever certain.
THE INJURY
Darsidan tore 80 percent of his hamstring at the conference meet. After tearing it midway through the 400, Darsidan eased up for the final 200 meters of the race — and still won in 50.56 seconds.
He considered trying to push through it and run some more races that day, but after seeing a couple other runners go down with the same exact injury, he made the better decision.
“It was a sign — ‘This would have been you,’” Darsidan said. “I was fortunate enough to catch it before it fully tore. If I would have pushed through it, after another 100 meters, it would have fully tore.
“If you don’t make that snap decision, then your hamstring snaps.”
Had the day gone as normal, Darsidan was anticipating potential school records in the 400, 800 and mile run.
Instead, he was tasked with dealing with the injury. He went to see John Moton Jr., a licensed massage therapist specializing in Active Isolated Stretching (AIS), based in Moline, Illinois. He was referred to Moton by Bellevue runner Brady Griebel, a friend and competitor.
But even getting into his car was a challenge.
“I got in my car to try and drive and I told my mom, ‘I can’t even push on the pedal and move my foot from the gas to the brake,’” Darsidan said.
Darsidan eventually got to Moton, who was able to identify some of Darsidan’s issues right away.
“He knew what was wrong before he even looked at my leg,” Darsidan said.
Darsidan found out his hips were too tight and he didn’t have adequate mobility. His feet weren’t hitting the ground correctly and his calves were also tight.
The hamstring injury was a ticking time bomb waiting to happen.
Moton said once an athlete attains the proper balancing act of their own body, it can pay major dividends.
“Once you balance the body, you are taking away pain, taking away the imbalance, you’re increasing circulation, range of motion — it changes a person’s life,” Moton said. “You can elongate their gait when they’re running. You can become stronger as an athlete because you’re increasing more muscle fibers to work properly.
“As your range of motion becomes better, you’re using more muscle fibers to go through an action the next time you go to do the exercise.”
Moton said each muscle group has to be in sync — one’s legs have to come behind them, their hip flexors have to stretch which causes contraction in the gluteal muscles as well as ripples in the other muscle groups.
Darsidan plans to continue working with Moton, who will help Darsidan “re-educate” his muscle groups.
“With striding out, your foot has to be able to bend and extend properly,” Moton said. “You have to have full range of motion in your foot so when you strike your foot down, when you push off with your toe your glute has to fire. So if you have an imbalance between your toe, your glutes are not going to fire, your calves are not going to fire — it’s a matter of sequencing your muscles properly to get the range of motion you’re looking for.”
WHAT COULD HAVE BEEN
Darsidan was forced to watch from the sidelines as the Indians competed — and had much success in — their state qualifying meet and then a week later, the state track meet.
“It was tough just sitting out there because it’s what I’ve worked for,” Darsidan said. “I came off cross country not having the best year, and then worked so hard over the winter to prove myself at the state meet, so not even being able to run at districts was really hard.
“Being out at state and watching all of my races specifically — that was really emotional. I would’ve liked to have gone out there and just been able to run — my last race wasn’t what I planned on being my last race. That hurts a little bit.”
Between Darsidan’s eight seasons of cross country and track and field, six of them were affected by injuries, the 2020 track season was canceled due to COVID and he had one healthy season — in which, he won his only state title, running the 2019 Class 2A state cross country race in a blazing 16 minutes and two seconds.
“If I’m healthy, I’m looking at an opportunity to win a couple more of those,” Darsidan said. “To have so many problems — it definitely doesn’t happen to everybody, so for the people that it happens to, it’s really unfortunate because we miss out on so many opportunities.
“That is really unfortunate, but I think always having to sit out and watch has made me stronger both just mentally and I think it’s going to help me out in college for sure.”
Still, Darsidan sports a laundry list of achievements — he qualified for the Drake Relays for the first time during his senior season and medaled in the 2020 state cross country meet, placing 11th (17:21.3).
“It’s so cool to have people come up to you and have little kids know who you are and think you’re so cool because of how you’ve done in sports,” Darsidan said. “What we’ve done here has really just been great for not only the school and the students, but the community as well.
“I tried really hard to take guys under my wing and try and show them that if all you do is just work hard, you’re going to accomplish things and you can accomplish whatever you want.”
THE ROAD AHEAD
Darsidan still doesn’t know if he’ll need surgery on his hamstring — he plans to confer with his coaches and trainers at UNI before making a decision.
There’s a certain amount of risk in getting surgery.
“It could either go really well, or I could just be done forever,” Darsidan said. “That’s what’s scary.”
Darsidan said he’d use a medical redshirt if necessary, as long as it means he can get back to running.
He’s excited for the opportunities he’ll have in Cedar Falls.
“Going out there and just having a full group of guys that are all wanting the same goal and are all just as capable of doing the same thing as I am — that’s just going to bring out the best in all of us once we start training together,” he said.
“On top of that, I’m going to have trainers, doctors and people on staff that are going to allow me to run and prevent injuries a lot easier than being here, where we don’t really have daily access to go see people.”
He’s also excited to see what the Indians will do next year — Adam Dunlap subbed in for him seamlessly in the 400 and in the sprint medley at the state qualifying meet and the state meet.
“Now he’s got one year of experience and he’s going to come back stronger next year,” Darsidan said.
Andrew Butt was the only other Camanche qualifier to the state cross country meet this past season.
“I think he’s got a lot more to give,” Darsidan said. “He’s got lots more to develop and I know that he works harder than just about anybody that I’ve ever seen. He’s always going to be putting in the work.
“I’m so excited to come back and watch one of their races, and see what he’s capable of doing.”
Sitting out on the bleachers after his last day of high school, Darsidan pondered the empty football field, the sun glistening off the track — a track he’s spent many, many hours on.
It’s hurts him to wonder about what he left on that track due to his injuries, but he’s reassured by what the track’s dusty, old black rubber gave him.
The track gave him resilience.
“You throw anything at me, now I know how to deal with things, now I know myself and know how to react when things go wrong,” Darsidan said. “I think that’s just going to help me next year.”
