Central DeWitt's Mitchell Howard had goals heading into the 2021-2022 wrestling season, and he keeps knocking them over as the season goes on.
Howard is currently sitting ranked No. 5 in Class 2A at 220-pounds. That's a big feat.
"He's had a great season," Central DeWitt head wrestling coach Matt Ohenmus said. "He's a kid who has always been here and has slowly put it together. This year, it all came together for him."
Howard just recently got a first place finish at the Bob Lueders Invitational. Howard took away the 220 title that weekend. He managed the most pins in the least amount of time on the mat of the entire field that day.
Along with the win, he also had the fastest pin of the day. He took down Davenport Assumption's Aidan Morgan in just 22 seconds, and Morgan was ranked No. 2 in 2A at that time.
Adding that pin to his record helped him it a milestone just this weekend. At the Mississippi Athletic Conference tournament, Howard recorded three more pins to set the single-season program record.
He has 32 pins this regular season. The record was formerly held by Keaton Zeimet with 30.
He came away with a third place finish at the MAC tournament, pinning his last opponent in 1:29.
Now he has his next goal to tackle: state.
"I want to get my name up on that state-qualifier board," Howard said.
"He's got a really nice path forward if he can take advantage for it," Coach Ohnemus said.
Howard, a senior, has been a district qualifier before but will try to make that jump in the coming weeks. He won the district title last year as a junior.
He likes to keep things pretty simple. He says the biggest lessons he's learned have been just to stay alert and smart on the mat every single match.
He think it's especially important in his particular weight class.
"I've learned really not to make dumb moves," Howard said. "Be more cautious and not fall into big moves to get myself pinned. When you put your back to a big guy, it's hard to get off. That's a lot of weight sitting on you."
Every year he's worked to improve his technique. Coming in as a senior, he wanted to make sure he felt confident making his moves from every position throughout a round.
"I wanted to get more confident in neutral," Howard said. "I've always struggled in neutral offense, and I think I've gotten better at it than years past."
The Sabers are starting their postseason this Saturday and are coming in with a number of state-hopefuls. Royce Butt qualified in 2021, and Sam Gravert in coming in ranked in Class 2A.
Cael Grell and Carter Donovan are both past district qualifiers as well. Both are seniors, and like Howard, are hoping to move on to the next level this season.
"I think this year it's a collection of really tough kids," Ohnemus said. "Everybody is finding their spot and what their role is. It's been a really nice elixir of what's come together.
"Our dual record isn't the flashiest, but our guys are as battle tested as they can be when we hit that 2A slate for sectionals and districts."
The Sabers head to that sectional meet this weekend, traveling to Assumption High School for their chance at district qualifying.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.