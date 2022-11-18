The River Queens had their second meet of the season as they competed at the Bellevue tournament on Friday night.

Kendie Huizenga led the team, wrestling up a weight class and winning the tournament. The Queens had six second place finishes and four third place finishes. As a whole they came in seventh place out of 15 teams competing.

The results are listed below.

115-Akemah McClendon 2nd

115- Brynn Vonderohe 3rd

130-Juliana Clark 2nd

135- Camryn Sattler 3rd

145- Ava Kaup 2nd

170-Kendie Huizenga 1st

170- Faith Davis 2nd

170- Angel Othon 3rd

190- Emmalee Goldensoph 2nd

190-Araceli Roseiguez 3rd

235- Cambrie McLoyd 2nd

”Tough tournament but the girls wrestled tough and put together some wins when we needed them. Kendie Huizenga wrestled up a weight and won the tournament.” Head coach Dylan Schneeberger said.

The River Queens next match is Dec. 5th at Tipton high school at 5 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video