The River Queens had their second meet of the season as they competed at the Bellevue tournament on Friday night.
Kendie Huizenga led the team, wrestling up a weight class and winning the tournament. The Queens had six second place finishes and four third place finishes. As a whole they came in seventh place out of 15 teams competing.
The results are listed below.
115-Akemah McClendon 2nd
115- Brynn Vonderohe 3rd
130-Juliana Clark 2nd
135- Camryn Sattler 3rd
145- Ava Kaup 2nd
170-Kendie Huizenga 1st
170- Faith Davis 2nd
170- Angel Othon 3rd
190- Emmalee Goldensoph 2nd
190-Araceli Roseiguez 3rd
235- Cambrie McLoyd 2nd
”Tough tournament but the girls wrestled tough and put together some wins when we needed them. Kendie Huizenga wrestled up a weight and won the tournament.” Head coach Dylan Schneeberger said.
The River Queens next match is Dec. 5th at Tipton high school at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.