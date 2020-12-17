FILE - Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell reacts on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech in Ames, Iowa, in this Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, file photo. The Cyclones, who at No. 8 have their highest ranking ever in The Associated Press poll, play No. 12 Oklahoma on Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)