It’s been 35 years since Kurt Flathers accepted the athletic trainer position at Clinton High School at the age of 22. Now, his time with the River Kings and Queens is coming to an end.
“I’m one of those, I tell myself that I’m going to complete the task. I’m not going to leave somebody shorthanded,” trainer Kurt Flathers said. Flathers took the position in 1987 after graduating from college. “It’s just time. My body’s saying – the 60 and 80-hour work weeks, the 12 and 16-hour work days – there were times it was just hard to get going. It’s just time.”
Flathers grew up in the Gateway Area, graduating from Central DeWitt High School. He attended University of Iowa, dwelling on a personal story to choose his career path.
His cousin played football for Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, and went down on a carry during a game. Back in the huddle, he collapsed, and later passed.
“Nobody knew what to do,” Flathers recalled. “No one knew he had a narrowed aorta.”
It made him want to gain that knowledge so that in that position he could help. And he did. After graduating, his brother-in-law told him about an athletic trainer job opening at Clinton High School.
And he’s been there since. For three and a half decades, Flathers has been the one on the sideline with the fist-bumps, cheers, water and tape – ready for whatever the River Kings and Queens needed.
“Kurt is just one of those guys who does everything,” Clinton head swim coach Albert Hayton said. Hayton had Flathers when he was an athlete in high school, he’s had him as a coach, and Hayton’s own kids have played sports with Flathers at the school. “He wakes up in the morning I’m sure and think what do I have to do today. He’s folding uniforms, checking towels and ice, wrapping for every kid. He’s going to be missed.”
Hayton isn’t the only one who has such a long connection with Flathers. After 35 years, Flathers has seen many kids come through Clinton programs, only to grow up and have children of their own. Many are coaches now, like Hayton, cross country coach Kellen Schneeberger and football coach Nate Herrig just to name a few.
“Thinking about the things I’ve been able to do and the lives I’ve touched,” Flathers said. “You don’t realize it until you’re walking on a street and someone comes up and tells you remember what you did for them back in high school. To see the people you’ve taken care of do what they’re doing – seeing DJ [David Johnson], Shauna [Green], Krista [Voda], Pow [Chris Powers] back on the bench – seeing all these kids. It’s so cool.”
Flathers certainly has had plenty of fun in his time. He recalls the state run of the 1992 boys basketball team and the talents of current NFL runningback David Johnson. He speaks of people like Illini women’s head coach Shauna Green or sheriff Bill Greenwalt and when they were just high school athletes in black and red.
Still, he has to deal with some of the darkest sides of high school athletics. When the worst of the worst happens and athletes go down on the field or the court, Flathers is the one charged with heading that way.
He can still see some of the moments. In a ninth grade football game against Bettendorf, he had one of the most eye opening injuries of his career.
“I saw the arm break overtop of the ball,” Flathers remembered. “I’m running onto the field before the play is even over. I get out there, I’m starting to do my tests right away. I knew we had thirty minutes before the kid lost his arm. We had to get into action, get air care in there, we had precious time. I got done with it, we got it all taken care of, and that was the one time I went into the bathroom afterwards and threw up.”
He’s seen countless concussions. He’s had to pull kids before state title competition or end their high school careers.
But in the end, he knows that he’s the one that’s there for a reason.
“[It means a lot to me] to know that I knew what I needed to do, I could take care of the situation and stay calm,” Flathers said. “To take care of not just the individual, but also knowing what to deal with afterwards.”
And to a kid laying on the field, it’s a not a bad thing to be able to look up and see someone you know there to help you.
“You always knew Kurt cared,” football coach Nate Herrig said. “He was a great guy to take care of you. He was there every single day whether it was practice or a game. You always knew it was Kurt.”
It’s definitely something special, but it was made even more special for Flathers one homecoming week. On that Monday, he missed the junior varsity football game to go to the birth of his first daughter, Sarah. He had another daughter, Kristen, later.
Both joined him multiple times during his career on the sidelines or helping on the mats.
“Sarah wanted to do it. She started helping me on the sidelines and just never stopped,” Flathers said. “Kristen doesn’t enjoy it quite as much, but it was nice having them on the sidelines and at the school. That was just extra time I got to spend with them.”
Even though he grew up a Saber and graduated a Hawkeye, being a River King has been something he’ll never forget.
He’s one countless state awards and is in more than one hall of fame. He’s worked with athletes who have played Division I sports and some who have gone pro.
From the time he wrapped David Johnson’s thigh up at halftime to cover up a rip in the back of his pants to the time he became the first athletic director to get handed a technical. It’s all given him unforgettable memories with countless Clinton High athletes.
“It’s been so much fun,” Flathers said. “As people would say, I bleed red and black. I go to bat with my coaches, I go to bat with my kids. I get frustrated when things aren’t going our way, I get excited when they are going our way.”
Flathers even had offers along the way to go other places – high schools and colleges alike. But there was one place he thought of as home.
And he’s treated it as such. It’s more than just taping ankles and carrying water bottles for Flathers. He helps make decisions with weather, he preps fields, he makes sure things run smoothly and up to par. He’s involved in every aspect of CHS athletics.
“More than people realize,” Coach Nate Herrig said. “He does a lot to get ready for games. He would handle a lot of our travel in terms of getting things prepared, making sure we had all our equipment .. that was all things we now have to take care of. A lot of behind the scenes stuff. Kurt made sure it was ready to go.”
“You wouldn’t think much about it for swimming, but all these years he’s been there for our big invites,” Coach Albert Hayton said. “It’s been great having Kurt around, he’s always there when we need him. he’s looking out for everybody.”
He’s finally ending his career with the end of the baseball-softball season this year. Every sport and every season so far this school year has taken a moment to recognize the athletic trainer in front of fans.
“It’s emotional in some ways and in others it feels like I’ve done my job,” Flathers said about each recognition. “If I hadn’t done a good job, they wouldn’t be doing this. It’s the end of one thing, it will be the start of another thing.”
Although it’s something he’ll miss, he won’t be too far. He’ll no doubt still be in the stands from time-to-time cheering on Clinton High. He’s offered to help with book or the scoreboard as well.
But. he’s got a lot of stuff he’s been wanting to do. He hasn’t seen a game a Kinnick Stadium since he graduated college, and it’s high on his list. He wants to see the Broncos play. He’s also looking forward to the simple things, like being home at night to cook dinner for his wife.
And when it all is said and done and Flathers gives his final wave, it’s the only career he could have ever imagined.
“I don’t regret a moment of it. There are definitely times I wanted things to go a little different. I wouldn’t trade a minute of it for anything.
“It’s just one of those things,” Flathers said. “I’ve run the race, I kept the faith. It’s time I turn over the crown. I completed the task.”
