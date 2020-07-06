Four teams in state rankings
CLINTON – Four local teams were in the latest Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association (IHSBCA) state rankings when they were released on Monday.
The newest appearance is Clinton, who made the special mentions on the Class 4A list after taking down two ranked teams last week (Camanche, Central DeWitt). North Scott out of Eldridge is also in that “other” category, and the River Kings beats the Lancers 18-2 on Friday night.
Central DeWitt maintained the Class 3A No. 1 spot this week. They have two losses on the year, including one to Clinton High School last week.
Camanche slid up in the Class 2A rankings to No. 8. Their two losses from last week came at the hands of Central DeWitt and Clinton.
Easton Valley stayed solid at No. 9 in Class 1A. The River Hawks have not lost a game yet.
The postseason begins this Saturday. Watch the Clinton Herald for updated scores and postseason schedules.
Clinton clicks in giant Friday win
CLINTON – You could hear the fireworks going off for the holiday around town, but at the Durgin Complex there was a different kind of show.
Clinton’s offense clicked on all cylinders Friday night, leading to a huge 18-2 win over North Scott. The Lancers had beaten Clinton just two weeks prior with a late comeback and had been sitting on the outside of the Class 4A rankings.
“I’ve never been in a game in high school baseball in the 13 years I’ve coached where we won after three and a half innings,” head coach Kevin Cunningham said. “I didn’t know the rule to be honest with you.”
Everything was working for the River Kings.
“I have a young team,” Cunningham said. “I think now that we’ve played 12 games my bottom of the order and some of the younger guys have seen more pitches and are starting to hit the way we thought they would. We’re running on all cylinders now.”
The Kings had an 18-0 lead heading into the final at-bat for the Blue Devils, when starter Casey Shannon hit three batters. Cunningham quickly pulled Shannon, who only allowed two hits in his three innings of work, and the Kings got out of the inning with just two runs allowed. Carter Horan finished out the game.
“I think Casey isn’t used to being in a position like that, with an 18 run lead, and I think he just lost his focus,” Cunningham said. “He did a nice job for us and everybody is hitting – that makes a big difference in a game.”
Clinton returned to action on Monday night, splitting a twinbill with Davenport West. See those scores under the Camanche story on B1 and B2.
Lodge grand slam seals Indian win
BELLEVUE – Brayden Lodge put a ball over the fence in Bellevue with the bases loaded, scoring four and giving the Camanche baseball team a lead they wouldn’t relinquish on Friday night.
They took down the Bellevue Comets 14-1, led by the 8-run third inning that included Lodge’s homer.
Cade Everson and Caleb Delzell split the pitching duties. Everson allowed three hits and one run in his three innings over work, striking out nine.
Delzell relieved him and allowed no hits through one and two third innings.
The Indians won against Tipton on Monday. See B1 for the game recap.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.