DEWITT – The Class 2A No. 10 Camanche baseball team put themselves in position for a huge win, but couldn’t find the offensive power to finish on Tuesday night, falling 3-2 to the Class 3A No. 1 Central DeWitt Sabers.
With the success the Indians have seen so far this year, it wasn’t a win that DeWitt coach Shane Sikkema was taking lightly.
“It’s a great win against a good program,” Sikkema said. “They’re a 2A team that had guts in the playoffs. They showed that they’re a classy 2A team and the way they played, they deserved to win tonight.”
The Sabers gave Tucker Kinney his first start of the season. Although Kinney hit four batters in his five innings of work, he only allowed four hits during his five innings on the mound.
“This is the first start he’s had this year, I think he’s only thrown 30 pitches before that,” Sikkema said. “He has the talent, the urgency just isn’t always there for him. He did well for us today.”
The Indians used one of those hit batter situations to score first. In the first inning, both Tucker Dickherber and Mason Byrns wore pitches to put two runners on, and then Caleb Delzell singled to score one. Delzell led the Indians with two of their five hits.
But the Indians didn’t get any other runners around, a problem they’ve been seeing through the first two weeks.
“We’ve been relying on our pitching and they’ve been keeping us in ballgames, but now we have to get our hitters going,” Camanche coach Darryl Cochran said.”Especially the top of order, we just have to get them going, and hopefully things will turn around for us.”
Their second run didn’t come until the fifth inning, this one off of a grounder by Cade Everson.
In the top of the seventh, Ethan Buckley got a leadoff hit and put the tying run on base to kick off their last at-bat. However, Buckley was caught off base and two outs quickly followed that. Cochran wants that mental presence to improve.
“I think that’s part of it,” Cochran said. “I think some of our guys are carrying over their at-bats and we just have to keep grinding.”
Especially since they had shown the confidence earlier in the game. After cutting the Sabers’ lead to one, the Indians had recorded three quick outs in the bottom half of the sixth in order to give themselves a chance.
“I think it shows a lot of character on our team,” Cochran said. “That’s something we’re expecting now and we just have to find ways to scratch and claw and get those runs back.”
Zach Erwin took the mound for the Indians and gave he Sabers some fits. Erwin held the Sabers to just four hits while striking out four. It was just the third time this season that the Sabers scored three runs or less.
“He did a great job,” DeWitt’s Coach Sikkema said about Erwin. “We swung at a lot of non-strikes I thought, and if we had better pitch selection it could have been a better game today but hitting is a hard thing and we talk about it and trying to get good counts.”
Other than one fielding error and the hit batters, the Sabers put together a clean ballgame.
“It’s all pitching a defense,” Sikkema said. “And then we hope to hit the ball enough to win. We talked about not making errors, not hitting or walking batters. We have a decent pitching staff and our defense can support them out there as well.”
The Sabers improve to 12-1 and play another non-conference game on Wednesday night, welcoming the Clinton River Kings to their home field.
The Indians fall to 6-3 and return to River Valley Conference play on Wednesday, welcoming North Cedar to Gus Witt Field.
