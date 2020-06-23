CLINTON – With two outs, Camanche senior Ethan Buckley singled to put a runner on for the Indians’ baseball team. After a Calamus-Wheatland throwing error, he turned his single into a run by stealing home.
That run gave the Indians a 5-3 lead that they didn’t relinquish, taking down a preseason-ranked Cal-Wheat team on Tuesday night at NelsonCorp Stadium.
“I think this is a big win for us,” Camanche head coach Darryl Cochran said. “We’ve been telling the kids, we’re going to see team’s best every time we come out here. It’s good to see we can compete with a quality, top pitcher in the area like we did.”
The Buckley run gave the Indians some extra cushion in their lead that they needed after they watched the Warriors pull within one run the half inning before.
“That was a big run, big insurance run,” head coach Darryl Cochran said. “Especially when they put two runs up before that. I had kind of held him up before.”
Still, Camanche held the lead the entire game. Starting pitcher Mike Delzell allowed early hits in the first to load the bases, but he wiggled his way out of it with a late strikeout. He ended up striking out six in his four innings of work.
When he started struggled with a couple of walks, Cochran brought in Brayden Lodge to finish things out. Lodge allowed just two hits and no earned runs.
The pair held the Warriors at bay.
“We’ve been talking about it all year, pitching and defense,” Cochran said. “We didn’t disappoint tonight. We did well on the hill.”
The Indians got their offense going early with a lead off single from Tucker Dickherber. Mike Delzell doubled to the right-center wall to bring in Dickherber, then Caleb Delzell brought in his brother with an RBI single of his own.
Caleb Delzell had another RBI single in the bottom of the third inning after Mason Byrns drew a walk.
The Indians ended with double digit strikeouts (12) on the night against Cal-Wheat pitcher Caleb Banowetz, but Cochran was happy with the offense they generated.
“I think we knew coming in that he’s a quality pitcher,” Cochran said. “We knew we were going to see fastballs and we worked a little bit on that in practice. I think it paid off a little bit.”
The fourth and fifth runs both came from savvy base running by the Indians. In the fourth inning, Logan Shaw stole second but capitalized on a Warrior throwing error, diving between the catcher’s legs at home and coming up safe. Buckley capped off the scoring in the fifth.
The Indians have a busy week. They have Wednesday off but follow it up with games on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. That includes a game against West Branch, who was named the No. 6 team in Class 2A in the preseason rankings.
“We have pitching depth,” Cochran said. “I’m not scared at all of five games in a week and I think our guys can handle it. I think pitching and defense and timely hitting.”
MAQUOKETA – The No. 10 Rebels softball team took on a non-conference opponent on Tuesday night, coming away with a 9-5 win to stay undefeated through the first week of the season.
Three RBI from both Claire Abbott and Madison Kluever helped push the Rebels to nine runs. Makenna McDonald went 3-for-4 to lead in hits while Abbott and Kluever both went 2-for-3.
Kluever also pitched the entire game for the Rebels, allowing eight hits and five runs while striking out six in her seven innings of work.
The Rebels improve to 5-0 on the season and return to River Valley Conference play on Wednesday, playing a game against Bellevue that was rained out on Monday night. That game takes place in Goose Lake.
Easton Valley still perfect
MILES – The Easton Valley baseball team held off East Buchanan on Tuesday night, staying perfect with a 6-8 Tri-Rivers Conference win.
The River Hawks had a 7-run fourth inning to take a lead from the Buccaneers, holding off a comeback attempt late in the game.
Brig Bormann led the orange and grey, going 2-for-3 and batting in two runs. Carson Fuegen, Austin Franzen, Jessen Weber and Aidan Gruver combined in the pitching effort, with Franzen and Weber striking out seven batters between the two of them.
The River Hawks improve to 6-0 and will travel to Lisbon on Thursday night for a doubleheader.
Queens win second straight
TIPTON – In a weird night in Tipton, the Clinton softball team picked up their second straight win, taking down the Tigers on the road.
The game didn’t end until the groundscrew came out and dried the field after an unexpected downpour paused everything.
The Queens led 3-2 heading into the seventh inning and held off a comeback attempt by the home team.
The River Queens improve to 2-4 and return to Mississippi Athletic Conference play on Thursday night, traveling to Muscatine High School.
