SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — As the summer boating season approaches, the 
Illinois Department of Natural Resources conservation police are 
reminding people to wear life jackets anytime they’re on the water and 
to only operate boats while sober.

The message to “Wear It!” is timed with National Safe Boating Week, May 
21-27.

“The ‘Wear It!’ message is a simple and easy message to understand,” 
said Illinois Conservation Police Lt. Curt Lewis, who is the state’s 
boating law administrator. “Wearing a life jacket isn’t just a reminder 
for everyone on a motorboat; it’s also important for everyone who enjoys 
paddle sports, such as kayaks, canoes, and stand-up paddleboards.”

In 2021 there were 93 reportable boating accidents on Illinois waters, 
resulting in 28 injuries and 16 fatalities, according to statistics 
compiled by the conservation police.

In 2020, there were 81 boating accidents with 21 fatalities and 36 
injuries. And in 2019, there were 72 accidents with 14 fatalities and 42 
injuries. (Annual boating accident statistics are compiled based on the 
federal fiscal year Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.)

Boating accident reports indicate most accidents occur between noon and 
6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays between June and August. Conditions are 
usually clear with good visibility, light winds and calm water. Most 
accidents involve operators between the ages of 20 and 40 who have more 
than 100 hours of boating experience but little or no classroom boating 
safety instruction. They also usually involve open motorboats cruising 
in a careless or reckless manner, culminating in a collision with 
another boat.

“With Memorial Day weekend approaching and boating season getting 
underway, everyone enjoying the waterways needs to make safety their 
priority,” Lewis said. “Wearing a life jacket can save your life, and 
staying sober while operating a boat is not only common sense, it’s the 
law.”

As part of the Illinois Conservation Police boating safety enforcement 
effort, officers also strictly enforce laws regarding operating under 
the influence (OUI) for boat operators.

Operating a boat under the influence is in some ways riskier than 
operating a motor vehicle under the influence, Lewis said. On waterways, 
there are no lane markers, boats have no seatbelts, and there is little 
protection for occupants should a collision occur.

In 2021 Illinois Conservation Police officers arrested 65 boaters for 
operating under the influence (OUI), a 36% decrease from 2020.

Four of the 16 boating-related fatalities in Illinois in 2021 involved 
alcohol or drug impairment. The other 12 who died were not wearing life 
jackets or vests.

Illinois law requires that personal floatation devices, or PFDs – which 
are life jackets or life vests – be available for each person aboard a 
boat or other watercraft.

Effective June 1, 2022, no person may operate a watercraft unless 
everyone under the age of 13 on the deck or in an open watercraft is 
wearing an approved and appropriately sized PFD. The requirement does 
not apply to people who are inside a cabin or below the top deck on a 
watercraft, on an anchored watercraft that is a platform for swimming or 
diving, or aboard a charter “passenger for hire” watercraft with a 
licensed captain.

Illinois law requires everyone to wear a PFD while operating a personal 
watercraft or jet ski.

Lewis stressed that the most proactive action boaters can take to ensure 
their safety on the water is to wear a Coast Guard-approved PFD of the 
appropriate size and in serviceable condition.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources offers free boating safety 
courses that provide a review of boating laws and regulations, as well 
as instruction on the safe and attentive operation of watercraft. The 
department encourages boaters of all ages to take a safety course. 
Anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1998, must pass a course and have a 
valid Boating Safety Certificate to operate a motorboat (with over 10 
horsepower). State law also requires boating safety education for people 
ages 12 to 17 to operate a motorboat.

Free safety courses are taught by volunteer instructors and are 
available throughout Illinois. Find a schedule of courses at 
https://bit.ly/IDNRsafeboating. For a fee, online boating safety courses 
are also available.

National Safe Boating Week is observed each year during the week leading 
up to the Memorial Day holiday weekend. For more information on the 
campaign, visit safeboatingcampaign.com.

