The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union announced regional volleyball pairings Friday.
In Class 4A, Wahlert Catholic and Central DeWitt play in a Region 7 quarterfinal at 7 p.m. on Oct. 20 at Wahlert Catholic High School. The winner will face Clinton in a semifinal at 7 p.m. on Oct. 22 in Clinton. The winner of the semifinal will face the winner of Western Dubuque versus the Benton/Washington winner in a regional championship.
In Class 3A, Camanche will face Maquoketa in a Region 8 regional quarterfinal at 7 p.m. on Oct. 19 at Maquoketa High School. The winner will face the winner of Davenport Assumption/Tipton in a semifinal at 7 p.m. on Oct. 21 at Assumption. The winner of that game will face the winner of West Liberty/Anamosa versus West Burlington/Central Lee in a regional championship at 7 p.m. on Oct. 27.
In Class 2A, Northeast will face Bellevue in a Region 7 first round game at 7 p.m. on Oct. 19 at Bellevue. The winner of that game will face Beckman Catholic in a quarterfinal at 7 p.m. on Oct. 21 at Beckman Catholic. The winner of that game will face the winner of Hudson/Cascade in a semifinal at 7 p.m. on Oct. 26 at Beckman Catholic. The winner of that game will face the winner of Sumner-Fredericksburg and MFL-Mar-Mac/South Winneshiek versus Clayton Ridge/Postville in a regional championship at 7 p.m. on Oct. 28.
In Class 1A, Prince of Peace will face Morningstar Academy in a Region 7 first round game at 7 p.m. on Oct. 19 at the Joe O’Donnell Sports Complex in Clinton. The winner of that game will face the winner of the first round matchup between Easton Valley and Calamus-Wheatland at 7 p.m. on Oct. 19 at Easton Valley. The winner of that game will face the winner of Springville and Marquette Catholic/Midland. The winner from that game will play in a semifinal at 7 p.m. on Oct. 26 at Springville High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.