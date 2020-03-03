The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) action continues on Iowa PBS. The IGHSAU and Iowa PBS have announced a contract renewal for the broadcasting rights to the Iowa Girls High School State Championships. Fans across Iowa and beyond will continue to have access to unparalleled coverage of the championships, cheering on their favorite Iowa Girl from anywhere.
The one-year agreement with five annual renewal options begins with the 2020 Iowa Girls High School State Basketball Championship and runs through the 2025 Iowa Girls High School State Volleyball Championship. Iowa PBS has served as the statewide on-air and online home for the Iowa Girls High School State Volleyball, Basketball, Soccer, and Softball Championships since 2014.
“We truly appreciate our partnership with Iowa PBS,” said IGHSAU Executive Director Jean Berger. “Their commitment to showcasing the Iowa Girl and our state tournaments via free, statewide coverage is unmatched and provides tremendous value to our schools, communities and fans.”
“Iowa PBS is proud to showcase Iowa’s talented high school students in sports and arts like no one else can,” said Iowa PBS Executive Director and General Manager Molly M. Phillips. “We value our partnership with the IGHSAU and the opportunity to further our mission through highlighting these incredible athletes.”
In addition to the live statewide broadcast, Iowa PBS also livestreams coverage of championships on iowapbs.org/sports and social platforms. To connect with fans and viewers online, use #IGHSAU and #iowapbssports.
Iowa PBS will continue to produce special features for the IGHSAU state basketball championship event. Features celebrate the values, character and uniqueness of the Iowa Girl.
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union is the only state activity association in the nation solely devoted to promoting, directing, and regulating interscholastic athletics for junior high and high school girls. The IGHSAU works to govern fair, safe, and sportsmanlike interscholastic competition that emphasizes the educational enhancement of all participants.
Iowa PBS is formerly known as Iowa Public Television. New name. Same essential mission.
As Iowa’s only statewide television network, Iowa PBS’s mission to educate, inform, enrich and inspire Iowans guides its quality, noncommercial programming that tells Iowa’s stories like no one else can. Four statewide, public channels offer programs of lasting value to Iowans, regardless of where they live or what they can afford: Iowa PBS .1, Iowa PBS KIDS .2, Iowa PBS WORLD .3 and Iowa PBS Create .4 on Channel 11, Des Moines; Channel 12, Iowa City; Channel 21, Fort Dodge; Channel 24, Mason City; Channel 27, Sioux City; Channel 32, Waterloo; Channel 32, Council Bluffs; Channel 36, Davenport; Channel 36, Red Oak. More information can be found at iowapbs.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.