The Illinois High School Athletic Association (IHSA) is considering the possibility of extending spring sports when school is able to resume in the state.
No decisions or timeline have been made amidst the continued coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, but the IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson released an update statement on Wednesday.
"We are considering an extension of the spring sports season limitation to provide more participation opportunities for students," Anderson penned. "This may include the movement of the post-season timelines and State Series."
Illinois sports have been suspended along with the suspension of schools thanks to the spread of the virus.
Anderson also states that the association is working with the Sports Medicin Advisory Committee to determine a period for acclimation between the resumption of school and the start of competition. No timeline has been set at this time.
"We will continue to provide updates as new information is available," Anderson said in the statement.
"We continue to support the possibility of our member schools completing both regular- and post-season spring sport seasons. The date schools are allowed to return to session will determine the length of the spring sports season and the potential of an IHSA State Series."
