LISBON, Ia. - The Easton Valley River Hawks came up just short in their Class 1A District Championship on Saturday evening as they were defeated in 11 innings, 4-3 by the Lisbon Lions.
During the regular season, these matchups were more in favor of the Lions but this one was an absolute duel.
Through three innings, neither team had scored a run before the River Hawks broke through in the top of the fourth. They plated two runs take the early lead.
Easton Valley then added to that lead in the top of the fifth, scoring another run to go up 1-0. However, the Lions responded in the bottom of the fifth, scoring three runs to tie the game.
Both sides would lock up defensively and this one needed extra innings. It was not till the bottom of the eleventh inning when the Lions broke through, scoring the game winning run to advance and eliminate Easton Valley.
The River Hawks finish their season at 11-11 on the year.
Beckman Catholic too much to handle as Camanche falls 11-1 in district championship
DYERSVILLE, Ia. - The Camanche Storm fell to the Beckman Catholic Trailblazers on Saturday night in five innings, 11-1.
It was the District Championship and the Storm got on the board first, scoring one run in the top of the first to go up 1-0.
However, the bottom half of the inning did not go in favor of the Storm as the Trailblazers plated nine runs to take a commanding 9-1 lead early on in this one.
The Trailblazers then plated two in the bottom of the third to go up by 10, 11-1. Their pitching shutout the Storm the rest of the way to secure the win to advance to their Class 2A State Qualifier.
Camanche wrapped up their postseason run, finishing the season with a record of 10-18.
Saber softball eliminated by Xavier in second round of IGHSAU Class 4A Playoffs
CEDAR RAPIDS - The Central DeWitt Sabers were eliminated by the Xavier Saints on Saturday night.
It was all Saints as they jumped out to a 6-0 lead before the Sabers got on the board with three runs in the top of the fifth inning.
However, the Saints responded with two runs of their own to extend their lead to 8-3. The Saints then shut out the Sabers the rest of the way to secure the win.
The Sabers finish their year 9-25.
