The Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) postseason starts on Oct. 16. Read a preview on how the postseason will work this season:
Playoff announcements
First round and second round playoff pod assignments will be announced at noon on Saturday, Oct. 10. Third round and quarterfinal pods will be released at noon on Saturday, Oct. 24. Semifinal and final pairings will be released following games on Friday, Nov. 6.
Points of emphasis
All teams need to be eligible to participate by the Friday of the first round (Oct. 16). This includes teams with first round byes.
Games will be played on the Fridays scheduled and will not be delayed due to COVID-19 related issues at a school.
Once pod assignments are released, teams forced to suspend their seasons will submit a no contest and their opponents will be advanced to the next round.
If a team wins and is forced to suspend their season prior to the next contest, their upcoming opponent will be advanced to the next round. The team they defeated will remain eliminated from the postseason.
Selection Process
The IHSAA will assign teams to pods throughout the postseason. Geography and district placement will be key determinants in pod assignments.
Due to the number of schools in each classification, byes will be applied in the first round of the six-round playoff system. When possible, byes will be given to teams defined as district champions. Additional byes will be determined by geography and district placement.
Pods will be assigned three times: ahead of the first round for the first round and second round; ahead of the third round for the third round and quarterfinals; ahead of the semifinals for the semifinals and finals.
Tickets
Admission will be $6 for first and second round games, $8 for third round and quarterfinal games, and $10 for semifinal and final games.
UNI-Dome Updates
Semifinals and finals for all classifications will be played at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
Start times have been adjusted from past years to allow for cleaning and clearing the facility. Semifinal kickoff times are now 9 a.m., noon, 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on each day (Nov. 12-14). Finals kickoff times are now 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on both days (Nov. 19-20).
More information on spectator and UNI-Dome requirements will be announced prior to the event.
Video broadcasts and live streams
Semifinals and finals will be broadcast and streamed by the Iowa High School Sports Network.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.