Updated IHSAA & IGHSAU guidance following Governor Reynolds’ public health proclamation on January 7, 2021 included the following measures for junior high and high school sports, effective Friday, January 8 at 12:01 a.m. through at 11:59 p.m. on February 6, 2021.
The proclamation language removed the spectator restrictions with regard to who can attend and the numbers allowed. There are no limits per participant, coach, performer, etc. The total number of spectators allowed is up to schools, based on what the facility’s capacity is and the social distancing requirements.
The provisions on social distancing and masks are under section 6 of the proclamation:
Section 6
B. Sporting and recreational gatherings: Except for collegiate or professional sporting or recreational gatherings, all sporting and recreational gatherings, including sporting, recreational and other extracurricular gatherings sponsored by a high school, must comply with the following requirements:
Social Distancing Required: The gathering organizer and all spectators must ensure at least six feet of physical distance between each group of spectators.”
Masks Required: Although athletes or student participants are not required to wear a mask while participating in a gathering, all other participants and spectators over the age of two shall wear a mask or other face covering for all gatherings.
FAQs
Q. Does this proclamation also apply to middle schools?
A. Yes. Section 6 B refers to all recreational gatherings.
Q. Are schools required to allow more spectators or may they follow previous plans of household members for each participant?
A. Schools can determine their spectator limits. Any guidelines more restrictive (fewer than the proclamation allows) are permissible. Schools/conferences may continue with their spectator plans based on the more restrictive guidelines in the December 16 proclamation if they desire.
Q. Are schools required to enforce social distancing for spectators?
A. The proclamation directly states: “the gathering organizer….must ensure” that there is six feet of social distancing between each group of spectators. A school is considered the gathering organization.
Q. Do social distancing and masks requirements in this proclamation apply to speech and music activities?
A. Yes, music and speech events must comply with the social distancing and masks requirements listed above.
Q. Was there any change to members of the same households having to wear masks and social distance?
A. Members of the same household still may sit together, but must social distance from others. Masks are still required. Nothing in the proclamation changed those requirements.
Q. Must schools clear the gym between games?
A. Schools must ensure that the number of spectators in the gym safely allows 6 feet of social distancing at all times. Schools are responsible for determining how to monitor spectator seating from game to game.
