DYERSVILLE, Ia. – The Camanche Storm are advancing to their district final after defeating Columbus Catholic in the second round of the IHSAA Class 2A playoffs on Wednesday night.
The Storm were able to pick up the win 5-2 and will play the Beckman Catholic at Dyersville on Friday night at 7 p.m.
Beckman Catholic defeated Northeast 10-0 on Wednesday night to end the Northeast Rebels season. Northeast finishes the season 11-13 on the year.
