FILE - In this July 22, 2021, file photo, Illinois head coach Bret Bielema speaks during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Illinois opens its season Aug. 28 against Nebraska. All eyes will be on new Illinois coach Bielema, who had a successful run at Wisconsin before leaving for a job at Arkansas. Now he is back in the Big Ten. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler, File)