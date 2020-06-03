While states across the nation are getting back to practice, including Iowa starting up summer games, Illinois student athletes are still in the dark.
The Illinois High School Athletic Associations (IHSA) and Governor JB Pritzker have not yet issued a guidelines on lifting restrictions on athletic practices or facilities.
"I recognize that IHSA schools, students, and coaches are anxious for the IHSA Return To Play Guidelines to be released," IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said in a statement earlier this week. "In many ways, they represent the first step in a return to normalcy as we continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic."
Anderson goes on to say that the IHSA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee spent many hours developing the guidelines to kickstart sports in the state once again, working with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDHP) along the way. The guidelines, like those released in Iowa, are meant to keep the student athletes safe as coronavirus concerns continue.
However, those guidelines still are not ready to be released of enforced, meaning a date for return to sports in Illinois is still not yet clean.
"IDPH approval is vital in this process, and we understand and respect that they have pressing statewide issues to resolve that take precedence. Quarantine has been a test of patience, and now we ask our IHSA community for just a bit more of it as we collaborate with IDPH to finalize these Return To Play Guidelines. We understand that the return of athletics is important to our high school students from a physical, mental, and emotional perspective, but we also recognize that we must be in full accord with IDPH to maximize safety and help avoid any setbacks in reuniting our students with their coaches."
