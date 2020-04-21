With the trends of schools around the nation, the decision to officially cancel spring sports in Illinois seemed inevitable.
It was made official on Tuesday morning.
The Illinois High School Athletic Association (IHSA) had a meeting via video that ultimately decided the fate of high school sports across the state. It comes after Gov. JB Pritzker's announcement that schools would not resume this school year.
"We support the decision by Governor Pritzker and the Illinois State Board of Education, and given the logistics, we simply felt we could not conduct state tournaments that meet the expectations of our member schools this spring, " said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson. "As disappointing as it may be for students, it is the right decision for their health and safety, as well as for the health and safety of the general public, as we cope with this unprecedented pandemic."
Iowa cancelled spring sports last week when Gov. Kim Reynolds gave the same order on schools.
For our area Illinois schools, that means track and field, baseball and softball are done. It also includes Girls Badminton, Boys Gymnastics, Bass Fishing, Boys & Girls Water Polo, Girls Soccer, Boys Tennis, Boys & Girls Lacrosse, Boys Volleyball.
The Board also determined that summer contact days are suspended for this year, unless state government and medical leaders indicate such gatherings are safe. At that time, the Board indicated a willingness to reconsider how summer contact might be conducted and whether opportunities for schools to conduct some kind of spring athletic events might occur.
"Once it is determined safe to return, we will provide a detailed outline to our schools on the plan for summer contact days and possibly some kind of spring athletic events," said Anderson. "Including if the number of days and dates that coaches can meet with athletes has been altered. At this point, though, all that is dependent upon state government and medical leaders giving the go ahead for such."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.