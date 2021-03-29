Fulton sweeps Amboy
The Fulton volleyball team defeated Amboy 25-20, 25-21 Saturday at Amboy.
Fulton’s Gracie Sanderson had 10 kills. Kylie Collachia had 18 assists. Lauren Mahoney had 12 digs and Sanderson added 11 digs.
SOLON [mdash] Joan Hammer Watson, 94, formerly of Clinton, died Monday, March 22, 2021, at the Solon Nursing Care Center. Joan Hammer was born September 16, 1926, in Clinton the daughter of Clifford and Elsie (Carlson) Hammer. Following graduation from high school she attended and later rece…
Patricia F. Feldt 86, of Clinton, passed away Monday, March 29, 2021 at Clarissa Cook in Bettendorf. Further arrangements are pending with Pape Funeral Home.
Thomas Hilgendorf, 79, of Camanche passed away, Thursday at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Iowa City. There will be no services or visitation. The Camanche Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.