Fulton volleyball opens season with win
The Fulton volleyball team defeated Morrison 25-11, 25-9 in both teams’ opening game of the season Tuesday at Morrison.
The teams play again Thursday at Fulton.
Updated: March 17, 2021 @ 11:02 pm
