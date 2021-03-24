Fulron volleyball wins, Morrison loses Fulton 2, Sherrard 0
The Fulton volleyball team defeated Sherrard 25-20, 28-26 Tuesday at Sherrard. Kylie Collachia had six kills and seven assists. Jersey Boyson had 10 assists and two aces. Teegan Germann had 13 digs. Kara Stoecker had five kills. Fulton will host Sherrard on Thursday.
Riverdale, 2, Morrison 0
The Riverdale volleyball team defeated Morrison 25-15, 25-4 Tuesday at Morrison. Morrison’s Jordan Eads had eight digs and two kills. Shelby Veltrop had two kills and three blocks. Morrison falls to 0-3. The Fillies take on Riverdale again Thursday at Riverdale.
