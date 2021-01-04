featured In brief: Pop girls hoops falls to Wahlert Herald Staff Jan 4, 2021 7 hrs ago Dubuque Wahlert Catholic defeated Prince of Peace 70-55 Monday at Dubuque.Anabel Blount led the Irish with 21 points, Lilly Isenhour had 14 and Paige Kuehl had 12. Prince of Peace falls to 5-4 and Wahlert improves to 3-3. Tags Dubuque Wahlert Catholic Anabel Blount Hoop Sport Lilly Isenhour Irish Girl Trending Video Celebrate the Class of 2020Submit a profile of your favorite graduate to have them featured in our Virtual Graduation 2020 special section. Tout their accomplishments, share their photos, and wish them well! Submit profile COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries Owen, William Kuhl, Merlyn Downey, Loyd Luett, Dawn BEHRENS, Gary Jan 13, 1955 - Dec 31, 2020 "> Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBryant couple loses farmhouse in New Year fireGirlfriend won't help with dishesA toxic homeUPDATED: Bond set at $1M in fatal Clinton shooting, court records point to domestic disputeWhiteside County officials arrest man with weapon and narcoticsCouch potato seeks assistance for all-over arthritis painFather and son repair farms after derechoClinton plays baseball with or without the minorsLincoln says good-bye to sheriff's role as 2020 endsIslamic Center offers free groceries Jan. 9 Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.