FRIDAY JAN. 3
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Camanche High School at West Branch High School, 7 p.m.; Mid-Prairie at Northeast High School, 6 p.m.; Easton Valley at Cedar Valley Christian, 6 p.m.; Central Dewitt at Beckman High School, 7:30 p.m; Prince of Peace at Fulton High School, 7:30 p.m.; Unity Christian at Galesburg Tournament;
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mid-Prairie at Northeast High School, 7:30 p.m.; Easton Valley at Cedar Valley Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Beckman High School at Central DeWitt, 7:30 p.m.; Unity Christian at Galesburg Tournament;
SATURDAY, JAN. 4
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Wilton at Northeast High School, 1:30 p.m.; Camanche High School at West Liberty, 3:30 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Wilton at Northeast High School, 3 p.m.; Polo High School at Fulton High School, 2 p.m.; Unity Christian at Galesburg Tournament; Camanche High School at West Liberty High School, 5 p.m.; Fulton High School at Polo Community, 2 p.m.;
WRESTLING
Central Dewitt at Morton High School, 8 a.m.; Camanche at Eddyville High School, 9:30 a.m.
BOWLING
Central Dewitt, Camanche at Louisa Muscatine, 2 p.m.;
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Unity Christian at Galesburg Tournament;
MONDAY, JAN, 6
HIGH SCHOOL
BOWLING
Clinton and Pleasant Valley at Camanche High School, Imperial Lanes, 4 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Sherrard at Fulton High School, 7 p.m.
TUESDAY, JAN. 7
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Clinton High School at Davenport North, 6 p.m.; Bellevue at Camanche High School, 6 p.m.; Monticello at Northeast High School, 6 p.m.; Prince of Peace at Easton Valley, 6 p.m.; Center Point-Urbana at Central DeWitt, 7:30 p.m.; Unity Christian at Morningstar Academy, 5 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Clinton High School a Davenport North, 7:30 p.m.; Bellevue at Camanche High School, 7:30 p.m.; Monticello at Northeast High School, 7:30 p.m.; Prince of Peace at Easton Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Central DeWitt at Center Point-Urbana, 7:30 p.m.; Ashton Franklin Center at Fulton High School, 7 p.m.; Unity Christian at Morningstar Academy, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Fulton High School, Rock Falls at Lena-Winslow, 5:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, JAN. 9
HIGH SCHOOL
WRESTLING
Multiple Schools at Camanche High School, 5:30 p.m.; Mount Vernon at Central DeWitt, 6 p.m.; Fulton High School at Orion, 5:30 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Clinton High School at Davenport North High School
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Orion High School at Fulton High School, 7 p.m.;
FRIDAY, JAN. 10
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Clinton High School at Pleasant Valley, 6 p.m.; Camanche High School at Anamosa, 6 p.m.; Northeast High School at Bellevue, 6 p.m.; Lisbon at Prince of Peace, 6 p.m.; Easton Valley vs Warren at West Carroll, 4:30 p.m.; Marion at Central DeWitt High School, 7:30 p.m.; Fulton at West Carroll,
BOYS BASKETBALL
Clinton High School at Pleasant Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Camanche High School at Anamosa, 7:30 p.m.; Northeast High School at Bellevue, 7:30 p.m.; Lisbon at Prince of Peace, 7:30 p.m.; Prince of Peace vs Freeport - Aquin at West Carroll, 11:30 a.m.; Central Dewitt at Marion, 7:30 p.m.; Fulton at Orion High School, 7 p.m.;
SATURDAY, JAN. 11
HIGH SCHOOL
WRESTLING
Clinton High School at Linn-Mar Invitational, 9 a.m.; Camanche High School at Polo Invitational, 9 a.m.; Multiple schools at Northeast Invite, 9:30 a.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Camanche vs. Mineral Point at Loras College, 2 p.m.; Easton Valley vs Newman Catholic at West Carroll, 7 p.m.;
BOYS SWIMMING
Clinton High School at Dubuque Hempstead, 10 a.m.
BOWLING
Davenport Central at Plaza Bowl, 12 p.m.
