Friday, June 10

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL

Prince of Peace vs. East Buchanan, 5 pm; Central DeWitt @ Maquoketa, 5 pm doubleheader; Clinton @ Northeast, 7 pm;

LUMBERKINGS

Lumberkings vs. Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 6:30 pm; 

Saturday, June 11

BASEBALL

Camanche Tournament @ Calamus-Wheatland, 9:30 am; Central DeWitt @ Anamosa, 12 pm doubleheader; 

SOFTBALL

Camanche, Clinton, Northeast Tournament @ Calamus-Wheatland, 9:30 am;

LUMBERKINGS

Lumberkings vs. O’Fallon Hoots, 6:30 pm;

Sunday, June 12

LUMBERKINGS

Lumberkings vs. O’Fallon Hoots, 2:00 pm

