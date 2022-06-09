Friday, June 10
HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL
Prince of Peace vs. East Buchanan, 5 pm; Central DeWitt @ Maquoketa, 5 pm doubleheader; Clinton @ Northeast, 7 pm;
LUMBERKINGS
Lumberkings vs. Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 6:30 pm;
Saturday, June 11
BASEBALL
Camanche Tournament @ Calamus-Wheatland, 9:30 am; Central DeWitt @ Anamosa, 12 pm doubleheader;
SOFTBALL
Camanche, Clinton, Northeast Tournament @ Calamus-Wheatland, 9:30 am;
LUMBERKINGS
Lumberkings vs. O’Fallon Hoots, 6:30 pm;
Sunday, June 12
LUMBERKINGS
Lumberkings vs. O’Fallon Hoots, 2:00 pm
