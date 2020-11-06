CAMANCHE – From the very moment the Camanche Indians touched the game ball on Friday night, they had control of the football game.
Cade Everson watched the ball bounce back before snagging it right before the goal line. Then, the Camanche senior took it the entirety of the field to take a quick lead over West Liberty in the Class 2A state quarterfinals.
“I thought it was going to bounce in the end zone,” Everson said. “When I got it, I just made one guy miss me at the beginning and I don’t think I got touched the rest of the way.
“It set the tone. It gave us a lot of confidence, a ton of momentum.”
It gave the Indians the fast advantage that helped lift them to a 34-20 victory in the quarterfinal round, sending them to the semis at the UNI-Dome next week.
A first for this group and a first for Camanche High School.
“It means a lot,” Everson said. “We had been winning our whole lives and we knew we had a chance to help turn the program around. After our sophomore year, we went 4-5, and I think that was a turning point.
“Now, it’s the first time in the Dome in Camanche history.”
The entire team celebrated as a group. Even Everson, normally a stoic player, felt the weight of the moment.
“I was so happy,” Everson said. “I never thought I’d be here.”
Four years ago, Camanche head coach Dustin Coit found himself running across the football field in Goose Lake to celebrate the Indians’ first win in two and a half seasons. The freshmen who saw that win four years ago have now helped solidify the Indians’ spot as one of the four best in the state of Iowa.
“It’s a big jump,” Coit said. “I knew when I came in with this group, I knew they were going to be good. They had a good work ethic, they’d won in everything they’d done to that point and they just kept battling. All the credit goes to the kids.”
After Everson’s initial touchdown, the next big moment came four minutes later. The Comets had marched the ball down the field and had a first-and-goal, just a couple of yards away from their first touchdown.
The Indians knocked the ball out, and Adam Dunlap came up with the fumble recovery. Although the Indians didn’t turn it into points, it kept the Comets off the scoreboard.
With the start of the second quarter, Mike Delzell sent a 40-yard pass down field into the hands of senior Jordan Lawrence. Just a few minutes later, Everson punched it in for a 21-0 lead.
“It’s so important to get up on them,” Everson said. “Keep the momentum going our way.”
Dickherber had the fumble recovery, an interception and recovered an onside kick attempt during the win on Friday night. He, along with the rest of the defense, broke up multiple Comet plays. Logan Shaw and Kyle DeWeerdt got their hands on passes, while the likes of Logan Waltz and Eric Kinkaid deflected balls. Dunlap and Dickherber dove on loose balls and the Indians made the plays.
Altogether, it took the momentum away from the Comets every time they tried to get something going in the first half.
“It totally swings the whole momentum of the game,” Dickherber said. “When we can put the ball back in the hands of Mike [Delzell] with the tools we have, we know they’re going to do their job. As a defense we know we have to do our job and let them go to work.”
Camanche took the first two TDs to start the third quarter, one a pass to Shaw and the other a run by Everson. The Comets took a long run in for their first points mid-third quarter and then scored three unanswered touchdowns.
“They’re fast, they made big plays,” Coit said. “They have one of the best backs in the state. We maybe got a little conservative. I didn’t want to take too many shots and give them the ball back so maybe a little my fault. We made plays when we had to.”
A big fourth down attempt was thwarted by the Indians defense, turning it over on downs. The possession ended with Delzell taking a knee and Camanche celebrating the first trip to the state semifinals in program history.
“Our defensive line is amazing,” Dickherber said. “They fill their gaps, they do their jobs, they let linebackers do their thing. When guys can flow freely, they’re going to do big things.”
For Coit, it was a water-cooler drenched end to the night. But the season goes on next week in Cedar Falls.
“I’m so freaking proud of these guys,” Coit said. “West Liberty is a good team and they battled back and made it an interesting game. These kids stayed together and we made huge plays when we needed. Hats off to our guys.”
