CAMANCHE – With cancellations all over the state on Saturday afternoon, two local girls’ basketball teams had the chance to face off in Camanche despite some questionable weather.
It was the first competition of the year for the Clinton River Queens, and it ended with a 40-36 loss at the hands of the Camanche Indians.
Clinton got thrown into quarantine with the transition to virtual learning a few weeks back, coming back the first week of December. Their first six games and scrimmages were postponed or cancelled.
“We’re glad,” Clinton head coach Cathy Marx said. “We talked, there are teams really close to us who haven’t even played. We’re thankful and grateful, we’re all in this together kind of thing. It was nice to be playing five-on-five.
“We’re still learning. Everyone is still learning the plays, my terminology … there are good things we saw tonight and things we know we have to go back to the drawing board for.”
The Indians played one of their cleanest games of the year, coming out aggressive and staying that way until the end. They were coming off a huge loss to River Valley Conference opponent Regina.
“Regina is a great team, and it helped us prepare for this one,” Camanche head coach Andrew Carbajal said. “They slapped us around. We still turned the ball over more than I wanted."
The turnovers started to cost Camanche. Multiple in the first half gave the River Queens some transition buckets and left the game tied 7-7 at the end of the first quarter.
Camanche responded with some transition points of their own. They kept their perimeter defense aggressive and picked up multiple layups of their own.
“Emerson [Crigger] did a great job of getting down the floor for us and getting layups,” Carbajal said. Crigger ended with a team-high 13 points. “We only hit two 3s today so a lot was inside. That’s part of the offense, we want to drive and kick and drive. They found the matchup, they went to the hole.”
They also drew fouls, which proved crucial down the stretch. After Camanche garnered as much as an eight-point lead, the Queens started draining outside shots off the hands of Elle Davis and Jamie Greenwalt to cut the lead to three.
“We need to be confident in our shooting,” Marx said. “Know when to put that shot up and when to not.”
The Queens had to start fouling with two minutes left, though, and sent the Indians to the line.
“We made nine in that fourth quarter,” Carbajal said. “It’s huge. It helps us, it makes the other team know that when they foul we’re going to score.”
One clear advantage the Clinton girls’ had on Camanche was height, and they used it in their rebounding. Clinton garnered over 20 offensive rebounds throughout the night.
“If the effort is there, I’m happy with it,” Marx said. “That was good.”
And Carbajal: “We knew we had to rebound better. I told them if they limit their offensive rebounds to five, I’ll run suicides. It helped keep them cognizant of where they were at.
On the other hand, they struggled to get the ball down to the block. Elle Davis and Jamie Greenwalt, both guards, were the only two players in double digits at the final buzzer. Meanwhile post players Makenzie Cooley and Michelle Powell were lower on the point total despite their physical advantage.
“The bigs aren’t used to it,” Marx said. “Our guards are used to being the ones who shoot it and the big role is to rebound. That’s something we’ll be working on.”
Clinton (0-1) jumps into Mississippi Athletic Conference play next week, welcoming North Scott to Yourd Gymnasium next Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Camanche (2-4) was originally scheduled to play conference and local foe Northeast on Tuesday night at home, but the Rebels have postponed all activities until the 20th due to COVID-19. That means they have a week and a half until they see their next River Valley Conference opponent, West Branch.
“The girls really came together tonight,” Carbajal said. “We were really executing plays and when it starts clicking, they start seeing it, it starts coming together.”
