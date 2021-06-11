CAMANCHE – The formerly ranked Iowa City Regina Regals were too much for the Camanche softball team on Thursday night, pulling away in the second half of the River Valley Conference contest to beat the Indians 15-2.
The Regals, who just moved to the outside of the Class 2A state rankings, struck in the first inning with a single run. The Indians answered with a leadoff single from Annika Weber eventually plating the first run and evening the score.
Regina kept scoring, but the Indians managed to keep up for a few innings.
“We had to keep each other up,” junior Aubrey Carstensen said. “We knew if we stay up, especially the younger girls, it helps. We try to stay positive, get the next one.
“It kept us up. We know they’re not perfect and they’ll make mistakes. We tried to use that to our advantage.”
The Regals started to pull away in the fourth, plating five runs and taking the 9-2 lead. Ava Huling, an eighth grade starter for the Indians, took the circle for the first three innings. Annika Weber finished the game out.
“We need to keep practicing and building our stamina so we can get through the whole game,” Huling said.
Regina finished with 18 hits and drew six walks off the Camanche pitching. The Indians finished with three hits.
As the Regals added runs, the Indians held them off enough to keep the game going and not end it early. That included an exciting and savvy double play to end the sixth.
Playing the entirety of the game was a goal for the Indians, who host 11 underclassmen on their 15-girl roster.
“That’s what we look forward to,” Carstensen said. “It’s not necessarily keeping it close, it’s going the longest innings we can and fighting the whole way.”
The Indians fall to 1-9 on the season and head to Calamus-Wheatland for a tournament on Saturday.
