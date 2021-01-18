CAMANCHE — The Camanche girls basketball team struggled to get points on the board on Saturday afternoon, while Easton Valley used their inside game to grab the 45-33 victory in a non-conference matchup.
The River Hawks utilized their height advantage, continuously sending the ball into the lane to post player Liviah Johnson. Johnson put up a team- and game-high 19 points for the River Hawks.
Easton Valley nabbed 17 offensive rebounds throughout the game.
Meanwhile, the Indians were almost silent the first half. A trio of 3-pointers from Aubrey Carstensen and two more off the hands of Maddie Michels and Bridget Hundley were the only points scored in the first 16 minutes. That left the Indians trailing 24-15 at the half.
"It may have been our worst performance of the year," Camanche head coach Andrew Carbajal said. "We need to clean some things up, but we need to step it up against Cascade on Tuesday."
Michels hit three more 3s in the second for a team high 14 points, followed by 10 from Carstensen .
The Indians return to River Valley Conference action on Tuesday with a road game against Cascade. The River Hawks also head back to their conference, playing Cedar Valley Christian Tuesday night.
