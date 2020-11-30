The state bowling tournament was nothing short of thrilling for the Camanche Indians last year.
Not only did head coach Brad Weber get to see his only qualifier on the girls’ side, Kaylee Tebbe, place third in the state, but the boys brought home a state title.
A state title as a team and an individual title from Troy Edmunds, in historic fashion.
That group of Camanche boys graduated four seniors, leaving the roster looking a little different. However, there’s still some foundation left to that rotation.
“I lost quite a few seniors last year, a good strong group of seniors,” Weber said. “I still have my returning state champion coming back and his brother may join us this year. I also have another one of the top five bowlers in the state with Jacob Hartman.”
Edmunds went to Waterloo last season and bowled the highest individual series in state tournament history with a 566 through two games. He’s returning for his senior campaign, along with Hartman. Hartman was also instrumental to the Camanche success last year.
“They work with the other kids really well,” Weber said of his two seniors. “Troy likes to play mentor. They really watch and work with the younger ones.”
Weber also has sophomore Ethan Schultz, who was an alternate on the state team returning. Keaton Hines and Tyson Edmunds are two more he expects to see high scores from this year.
“It’s always a good thing, over the last year we’ve had kids that have been competitive and can step in,” Weber said. “They’ve been doing the right things, bowling in the right positions, and following guys. They might not be on varsity right away, but we have kids that can move right into those positions.”
Kaylee Tebbe was the only state qualifier for the girls last year, but she wasn’t the only talent. The Indians struggled in the state qualifying meet because of lane conditions, and missed state by just a few pins. They have three seniors back along with Tebbe (a junior) – Emilee Hall, Michelle Stewart and Makenzie Kelly.
Emilee Hall was a state place winner in 2019.
“The girls should be really strong,” Weber said. “We just missed qualifying for state last year. The other girls should be just as good as last year. It should be a really good girls team.
“I expect the same out of [Kaylee Tebbe] if not better,” Weber said. “She’s been consistent like that all the time. She got a couple new bowling balls, grown quite a bit this summer.”
Add in a couple of freshmen in Kennedy Bigwood and Kaelan Kelly and Weber is excited with what he’s seen in practice the first few weeks.
“It’s their chemistry,” Weber said. “They’ve been bowling together for quite a few years now and have a really good nucleus.”
Camanche is still in school, allowing them to continue practicing through the midst of cancellations due to COVID-19.
“Both teams should be really fun to watch this year,” Weber said. “Just from what I’ve seen in practice and what I know about them as kids.”
