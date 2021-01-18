CAMANCHE — A fast-paced and even contest between Northeast and Camanche ended in the Indians’ favor on Saturday night, leaving Camanche with the 61-50 victory over the Rebels.
It was never a one-sided River Valley Conference game. Northeast was the one who had control through the first three quarters of the game, even with a four-game week under their belts.
“We’ve had a pretty good stretch here this week, we played four games,” Northeast head coach Brandon Hansen said. “And the energy out there, the guys kept it going for having low tanks of energy.”
After a quick Camanche basket, a multiple minute scoring drought hit the Indians, who were back at a full roster for just the second game. Their shots weren’t falling and their offense was continuously turning the ball over.
That was credit to the Rebels. The lengthy Northeast roster is quick and continuously got their hands on passes and capitalized on the other end. They ended with 10 team steals on the night.
“The first half, we just weren’t moving,” Camanche head coach Josh Davis said. “They’re long and they’re really good at reading those passing lanes on defense, so it caused us some problems early on. We just weren’t attacking them right way.”
The Rebels moved to 6-2 before a 3 from Logan Shaw broke up the momentum, but Northeast kept the lead through the end of the quarter.
That trend continued throughout the first half and into the second. Multiple turnovers from the Indians at the hands of the Rebel defense turned into multiple offensive chances. The Rebels also used their height advantage and got the ball into the lane to the likes of Judd Swanton as much as they could.
Carter Pataska lit up for the Rebels, hitting long jumpers over the hands of the Indians throughout the whole first half. He ended with a team-high 17 points.
“On any given night, our team can have one player stand out,” Pataska said. “Tonight it just happened to be me. Any night, anyone can do that.
“The way we can swing the ball and get it to our players who can score is a great advantage.”
Out of halftime, Northeast scored the first two baskets and then Hayden Lee dropped a 3. The Rebels led the Indians by as much as 10 points.
Zach Erwin broke through about halfway through the quarter for five straight points for Camanche after a quiet first half. By the end of the third, a pair of 3s from Mike Delzell and a flurry of points from Erwin had the Indians with their first lead of the half at 42-39.
“We talked about finishing and free throws being the key to winning the game,” Erwin said. Erwin had two points in the first half and finished with 15 on the night. “We just weren’t doing that.
“We were just mad at halftime. That made us come out and do the things we needed to do.”
Erwin and Hayden Lee exchanged 3s to start the fourth, and Northeast tied it up one more time with a move on the block from Swanton.
Camanche’s Jordan Lawrence and Delzell then hit back-to-back 3s and the Indians took the lead for the last time.
“Really, we just have to play defense the whole game through,” Northeast’s Hansen said. “There were time we took a few plays off and they got some baskets and they hit some big 3s. You can’t take plays off.”
Pataska led the Rebels with 17 points, while both Judd Swanton and Hayden Lee put up 12 each.
Jordan Lawrence finished with 18 for the Indians, followed by the 15 from Erwin and 11 from Delzell. It was the second game the Indians were back at full strength, with both Delzell and Erwin making return appearances on the court just in the last week.
“We just need to keep figuring it out,” Coach Davis said. “We’ve been a second half team, but it’s not like we change a lot at halftime. It’s all about hitting our rhythm, working on our cohesion a little bit. It will just take a little bit to get in that rhythm.”
Northeast (6-4) travels to Wilton on Thursday and Camanche (9-3) plays at Cascade Tuesday night. The pair will meet again for their second RVC game on Jan. 29 at Northeast High School.
