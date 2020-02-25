DAVENPORT – Halfway through the second quarter, every Camanche fan in the gym at Davenport West High School stood and made noise, electrifying the atmosphere and symbolizing the momentum the Indians had just gained.
With the gym abuzz, the Indians took a 30-25 lead over Williamsburg after a blocked shot landed in Jordan Lawrence’s hands down the floor for an easy bucket. The Camanche boys never looked back.
They took a dominant 65-46 win from a pesky Williamsburg team in the Class 2A district final, heading to the sub-state game for the second time in as many years.
There were a few hiccups along the way, including an injury to starter LJ Henderson, who took a big fall on a drive and was helped off the court. But it was another big win for the Indians this postseason.
“It’s great to get a win, but our first though it that [LJ] gets back to where he is,” head coach Josh Davis said. “It was more of a contact thing, so we’re hopeful. Our first thought was get the win, then we checked on his health, now we move on from here.”
The game started a little flat for the No. 6 (Associated Press) Camanche team. The defense was having trouble adjusting to the Raiders, and the shooting was ice cold through the first minutes of the game, and rebounds were falling straight through the Indians’ hands.
Zayne Feller helped the blue and red stay in it, pulling down two offensive boards in the first quarter and scoring seven. It was a spark they needed on the boards, especially after giving up four offensive rebounds in the first quarter alone.
“They are quick and they got after it,” Davis said. “They beat us to some balls early and that’s uncharacteristic for us. Once we got a hand on it and settled down on our rebounding, it was much, much better.”
The second started off with five straight Williamsburg points and a few sloppy Camanche plays, forcing Davis to call a timeout and calm his team down.
“Williamsburg is good, they’re scrappy,” Davis said. “Williamsburg does something, and we had to adjust to the quickness.”
A couple of substitutions and then things started to happen. Camanche scored the next five points to tie everything up quickly, energy flowing back onto the court. The ball started going inside quite a bit, senior Caleb Delzell making big moves for points from the paint.
“We’re deep,” Davis said. “We can get that energy, take a breath, and come back. Our depth was a big factor.”
By halftime Delzell had 13 points, and the Indians had a 13-point lead. Delzell ended with a team-high 21, putting the ball through the hoop from multiple places on the court, including the lane and a three.
“They weren’t even guarding us on the perimeter, they were just going to live if we made shots or not,” Davsi said. “Early on, we weren’t making shots, so we adjusted. We said [Caleb] had to touch the ball, and when that happened things looked good for us.”
The Indians kept expanding that lead on the Raider, even hitting 20 points. Jordan Lawrence ended the third with a three at the top of the key, and the lead was back up to 16 for Camanche.
LJ Henderson was hurt in the first thirty seconds of the fourth, exiting the game and not returning. Cam Soenksen left the game with double-digit points halfway through, picking up his fifth and final foul.
Even missing two starters and going through a two-minute scoring drought, the Indians had enough cushion and enough substitutes to keep the pace and the margin.
The Indians head to Muscatine this Saturday night, facing West Burlington (14-8) for their chance to go to state for the second time in the last four seasons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.