CAMANCHE – The Camanche girls bowling team came back from missing the 2020 state tournament in dominant fashion, clinching their 2021 state berth with a first-place finish in the state-qualifying meet Tuesday afternoon at home.
The Indians owned their home house with a 440-pin win over the second place Central DeWitt Sabers. They finished at 3,179 as a team.
That’s after a first place finish from the boys on Monday afternoon in their own state-qualifying meet, with senior Troy Edmunds rolling a perfect game. It makes for an exciting week of bowling for the Camanche Indians.
“I was drained yesterday when I left with all the excitement,” coach Brad Weber said. “The girls, they kept doing their thing. It’s so much energy and it almost feels like I’m on the lanes with them.
“I’ve known these kids for five, six years. It’s big to see them succeed and see them having so much fun. It was fun to watch.”
The dominant team performance was capped with a top-individual finish from senior Emilee Hall. Hall bowled a 243 and 222 for a 465 series.
“I’ve been close, but it’s nice to actually get there this time,” Hall said. “I’ve got big goals for state, and knowing that we can shoot high today makes us that much better for state.”
Hall was a part of the state runner-up squad in 2019, but was watching the competition from the side last year.
“It’s amazing,” Hall said. “Knowing that we were at our home lanes, knowing we had a shot this year. We had that shot last year, but we were prepared.”
Although Hall came out on top, she wasn’t the only top performer of the day. The Indians has five of the top six finishers, with senior Mackenzie Kelly finishing second with a 437, and Kaelan Kelly coming in third with a 428.
Michelle Stewart bowled the fifth-best score of the day, followed by teammate Kaylee Tebbe. Tebbe was the only individual qualifier for Camanche in 2020.
Camanche rolled through the Baker Rounds, throwing four of the five games over 200. That included a 246 in the third contest.
“I think the big thing for them is that they feed off each other,” Weber said. “They sit there, they’re watching their goals, but they’re talking and having a good time. It’s much better that they’re a solo group that feeds off each other and helps each other. It was awesome to see that today.”
Central DeWitt, the Class 1A runner-up last season, finished second on the day with 2,731 team pins. They were led by Jena Edwards, who came in fourth with a 415 series.
Four more teammates finished in the top 12 of the field. Mairead Willmack, Alyssa Lampe, Kenzie Dammeier and Eva Schmitt finished in that order for the Sabers.
The Sabers had the second highest Baker game of the day in Game 2, finishing with a 238. They rolled over 200 in two of the five on their way to second place.
They will await their fate as 1A teams finish up qualifying rounds across the state.
The Indians will bowl on Monday morning at Cadillac XBC in Waterloo at the state tournament. The Camanche boys will bowl Wednesday.
In the meantime, the Indians can go home knowing that they’ve accomplished what they set out to do.
“We have gelled so well this year,” Weber said. “It helps that two of them are sisters, but the fact that they’re all close together is big. They’ve made such a nucleus, they’ve made a family. They’re like a whole bunch of sisters the way they talk to each other. It’s really amazing to see how far they’ve come.”
