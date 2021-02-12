CAMANCHE – Another tournament sent hardware home with both the boys and girls bowling teams out of Camanche High School, this one the River Valley Conference meet on Thursday night.
The RVC win was made a little more special with the girls sweeping the top five all-tournament spots – senior Emilee Hall won the individual title with a 341.
“That’s never happened before,” head coach Brad Weber said after handing out awards to his entire girls team. “It’s pretty cool to see all five of them up there. I made them double check the scores twice – I was like, all five girls made it? That was neat and the girls really worked hard today.”
Michelle Stewart shot a 422 over her two individual games, and Kaelan Kelly a 386. Kaylee Tebbe had the fourth best score with 372 and Mackenzie Kelly rounded out the all-tournament team with a 345.
The girls finished with a 2,868 team score.
Despite the performances of the day, the girls still felt like they had more to accomplish. The scores put up on Thursday night weren’t the ones they want to see as state qualifying looms.
“We have to learn how to move early, Hall said. “Spares, they come in big in the end.”
The boys came in with the top two individual scores with seniors Jacob Hartman (2) and Troy Edmunds (1). The Indians claimed the team title by 110 pins with a 3,180 on the day.
Edmunds and Hartman were separated by just five pins. Edmunds, last year’s state title holder, bowled 470 and Hartman 465.
“Its super nice [to do it at home],” Hartman said. “I was impressed by our team scores in general. It feels nice.”
David Hendricks, a freshman, bowled the fifth top score of the tournament with a 416.
“I have a couple of work horses in Jacob and Troy so they’re always going to be up there,” Coach Weber said. “The other kids have come around so well, too.
“They’re getting there, and the nice thing is they just keep trying. They don’t realize what level they could be at, and when they find it it all comes around so quickly.”
With the regular season concluded, the Indians turn their attention to state-qualifying early next week. Camanche hosts the tournament this year, with the girls bowling Monday and the boys on Tuesday at Imperial Lanes.
The Indians brought home the boys’ state title last year. The girls missed qualifying as a team, but individual Kaylee Tebbe brought home a third place medal from state.
“[Bowling at home is] huge,” Emilee Hall said. “We have a huge day ahead of us, but we’re prepared.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.