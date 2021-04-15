FILE - NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson, left, and Indycar driver Scott Dixon, right, talk during practice for the Indianapolis 500 IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, in this May 16, 2019, file photo. Three-time Indy 500 champion Dario Franchitti sits, second from left. The IndyCar season begins with three new drivers, including seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)