FILE - In this June 14, 2009 file photo Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant kisses his daughter, Gianna, after defeating the Orlando Magic 99-86 in Game 5 to win the NBA basketball finals in Orlando, Fla. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Gianna also died in the crash. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)