US actor Gerard Butler lights an altar as a torchbearer during the Olympic torch relay of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in the southern Greek town of Sparta, Friday, March 13, 2020. Greece's Olympic committee says it is suspending the rest of its torch relay for the Olympic flame due to the "unexpectedly large crowd" that gathered to watch despite repeated requests for the public to stay away to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo)