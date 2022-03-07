INDIANAPOLIS — Caitlin Clark and Monika Czinano put on championship hats, cut down the nets and danced around with their teammates at midcourt. Again.
Only this Sunday, No. 12 Iowa celebrated with confetti fluttering in the air. It was well worth it.
Czinano scored 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Clark added 18 points and the Hawkeyes captured their second Big Ten Tournament title in four years by beating No. 14 Indiana 74-67 in Indianapolis. It’s only motivation to make this a weekly routine.
“We want to cut down more nets,” Clark said after being named the tourney’s Most Outstanding Player. “That’s what we said last weekend, so coming here and moving on — we’re just hungry for more.”
The Hawkeyes (23-7) certainly are playing like they expect more victory celebrations.
They’ve won seven straight — the first four to capture a share of their first Big Ten regular-season title since 2008, the last three to claim the tourney title. It’s the first time in school history they’ve won both and now they’re likely to host first and second round home games in two weeks.
Sunday’s victory also gave coach Lisa Bluder her third tourney title and a record 26th win in conference tourney play. And they did it by relying on Czinano’s dominant post play as Clark struggled in Iowa’s third matchup against the Hoosiers in 16 days.
“She puts so much pressure on you because half the time she doesn’t even dribble before she shoots,” Indiana coach Teri Moren said, referring to Czinano. “So blitzing her, doubling her, we tried but she shoots so fast that if you’re late on a double, she’s going to make you play.”
Czinano cashed in time after time against weary Indiana, which was playing for the fourth straight day and logged its 13th game in 31 days.
Grace Berger finished with 20 points and Nicole Cardano-Hillary had 19 for Indiana (22-8), but eventually the Hoosiers wore down in the closest conference championship game since 2015 — and the first not to feature Maryland since 2014.
Still, the Hoosiers were within 51-48 after three and continued fighting after giving up four straight points to open the fourth.
They closed to 60-57 on Cardano-Hillary’s 3-pointer with 6:37 to go, but the Hawkeyes answered with four straight and never allowed the Hoosiers to get closer than four the rest of the way.
“I just processed the last one and now I’ve got another one,” Czinano said. “This team deserves it more than anything because we’ve worked so hard.”
BIG PICTURE
Indiana: Three wins in the first three days of the tourney should be more than enough to assure the Hoosiers host NCAA Tournament games. And even though they failed to win a conference, they will take some momentum into postseason play.
Iowa: The Hawkeyes are rolling — even an off-night for the nation’s top scorer. Clark was 6 of 17 from the field and had only two assists. Yet Iowa still won, thanks primarily because of Czinano’s dominant post play.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Indiana: The Hoosiers weren’t in serious danger of falling out of the Top 25 coming into the tournament. But a run to the title game certainly helped their case and back-to-back victories over No. 11 Maryland and No. 13 Ohio State may help them make a case for returning to the Top 10.
Iowa: A strong regular-season finish sent the Hawkeyes up nine spots last week, and winning the league title pushed them into the Top 10. The Hawkeye women are no ranked No. 8 according to the most recent Associated Press poll.
ALL-TOURNEY TEAM
Clark might have received the tourney’s top award but Czinano got her share of votes, too, and was selected to the all-tournament team. Berger and Cardano-Hillary also were selected to the team that was rounded out by Jacy Sheldon.
STAT PACK
Indiana: Mackenzie Holmes and Aleksa Gulbe each scored 11 points. ... Berger, Cardano-Hillary and Gulbe each had seven rebounds while Holmes added six. Berger also had four assists. .. The Hoosiers made their second title game appearance and their first since winning the 2002 title.
Iowa: Clark finished with seven rebounds. .. Kate Martin had 14 points and a career-high eight assists. ... The Hawkeyes were 2 of 14 on 3-pointers. ... Iowa was seeded No. 2 in all three of its championship runs.
UP NEXT
Iowa: Will find out who they’ll host when the NCAA Tournament releases its brackets next Sunday.
No. 20 Illinois beats No. 24 Iowa for share of Big Ten titleCHAMPAIGN, Ill. — No. 20 Illinois locked up a share of the Big Ten regular-season title when Kofi Cockburn had 21 points and 14 rebounds to lead a 74-72 win over No. 24 Iowa Sunday night.
The Fighting Illini’s hopes for a conference crown were kept alive when Nebraska upset No. 10 Wisconsin earlier Sunday. They didn’t let the opportunity go to waste, claiming at least a share of the Big Ten championship for the first time since winning it in 2004 and ‘05.
“Five years ago, I was wondering if we’d ever get out of the Wednesday game (of the Big Ten tournament),” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “We weren’t even close. For Trent (Frazier) and DaMonte (Williams) to go out this way, this is why I do this.”
Illinois (22-8, 15-5) erased a 15-point first-half deficit, but Alfonso Plummer led the charge back en route to 15 points. Coleman Hawkins added nine points and 11 rebounds.
Iowa (22-9, 12-8) missed five of its first six shots but eventually got on a 13-0 scoring run. The burst started with Kris Murray’s 3, the first of nine straight made shots for the Hawkeyes. Peyton Sandfort hit a 3 and then made another jumper on the next possession before Tony Perkins’ layup put Iowa ahead 32-19.
Plummer revived Illinois’ offense with back-to-back 3s, and the Illini closed the half on a 9-0 run as Plummer drove and scored with 4 seconds left to make it a 43-37 deficit.
Hawkins hit a 3 to put Illinois in front 65-63 with 7:03 to go, and they didn’t trail again.
“(Illinois) has got some guys who are competitors that are really good players on really good teams,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “Very impressed with the job that Brad has done with his crew, not only this year, but over the years since he got here.”
Keegan Murray had 22 points and 11 rebounds for the Hawkeyes, while Perkins had 17 points and 12 boards. Kris Murray added 13 points.
Curbelo had 14 points and six assists off the bench for Illinois.
Reflecting on his career at Illinois, senior Frazier was grateful he stuck it out with the program after two losing seasons as an underclassman.
“To win games and championships, your culture has to be set,” Frazier said. “It wasn’t set yet (when we arrived). We were still rebuilding and trying to figure things out, but as time went on, we continued to get culture guys, better players and guys who bought into what Coach Underwood wanted. Sticking with it through the ups and downs made it worth it.”
BIG PICTURE
Iowa: Despite missing out on a double-bye in the Big Ten tournament, the Hawkeyes are still one of the hottest teams in the country, winning nine of their last 11 games. With the Murray brothers clicking and scoring support from the likes of Perkins and Sandfort, Iowa is a daunting defensive assignment for any team.
Illinois: No one will enter the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis feeling as good as the Illini, who have won three games in a row and will take the No. 1 seed after holding the tiebreaker over Wisconsin due to an 80-67 win over the Badgers on Feb. 2.
UP NEXT
Iowa: Opens the Big Ten tournament on Thursday as the 5-seed.
Illinois: Opens the Big Ten tournament on Friday as the 1-seed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.