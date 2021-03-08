STATE COLLEGE – Iowa claimed its second consecutive and 37th all-time Big Ten wrestling team championship, crowning four individual champions as the Hawkeyes head to nationals in two weeks as the favorite.
Iowa recorded a field-best 157.5 points during the two-day Big Ten Wrestling Championships at Penn State’s Bryce Jordan Center, qualifying nine wrestlers for national in St. Louis March 18-20. Penn State placed second (124 points), followed by Nebraska (104.5 points), Michigan (92 points) and Purdue (76 points) to round out the top five.
Hawkeyes’ coach Tom Brands was named Big Ten Coach of the Year following the two-day tournament.
No. 1-ranked Spencer Lee defended his Big Ten title at 125 pounds as he defeated Purdue’s Devin Schroder (No. 7) via a technical fall (4:30) in the second period. Lee went 3-0 over the weekend with two technical falls and a 24-second pink.
“Just belief,” Lee said of his success this season. “I gave up a first takedown. That was the first time I think I gave up a first takedown in maybe 100 matches – maybe since the last time I lost. So, it was just being calm and (being) ready to wrestle no matter what.”
Lee was named the Big Ten Wrestler of the Year following the tournament.
No. 1 Jaydin Eierman and No. 2 Nick Lee competed in one of the day’s most tightly contested matches in the final at 141. Eierman earned a 6-5 decision to give Iowa its second Big Ten title of the event, this time on the strength of a riding point.
“This is why I transferred, you know, to get better and better every day,” said Eierman, who transferred from Missouri. “I’m regretting that match. It should have been way worse, but it’s a learning point, and I’m going to be a different animal come March 20th when I’m standing in that national finals ready for everybody.”
Alex Marinelli (No. 1) captured his third consecutive Big Ten championship at 165 pounds with his 3-2 decision over Ohio State’s Ethan Smith (No. 3). Marinelli is the 19th Hawkeye wrestler to claim three Big Ten championships.
“It’s just a sweet,” Marinelli said of his newest championship. “I’m just happy to be alongside my guys. That’s what really matters – that team bonding, that team camaraderie – and just getting that team trophy. It’s bittersweet.”
Sunday’s 174-pound championship featured a heavy Pennsylvania presence as Iowa’s top-seeded Michael Kemerer (Franklin Regional Area High) faced Penn State freshman Carter Starocci (No. 3). Kemerer gave the Hawkeyes their fourth championship of the day as he recorded a 7-2 decision against Starocci.
The championship avenged a loss in the title match last year, as Kemerer was defeated by former Penn State wrestler Mark Hall in the championship match at 174.
“We have work to do; we have a bigger thing coming up in two weeks, but I’m blessed, I’m thankful, I’m ready to move forward,” Kemerer said.
No. 2 Austin DeSanto suffered his first loss of the year with a 5-2 defeat to Penn State’s Roman Bravo-Young (No. 1) in the 133-pound championship. DeSanto went 2-1 over the weekend.
Northwestern’s Ryan Deakin (No. 1) defeated Kaleb Young (No. 5) with a 6-0 decision in the championship at 157 pounds. Deakin’s win was his second consecutive at 157.
Iowa’s Tony Cassioppi (No. 3) placed third at 285 pounds via a 9-0 major decision against Penn State’s Greg Kerkvliet (No. 7). Jacob Warner recorded an 8-3 decision against Michigan State’s Cameron Caffey to claim third place at 197 pounds.
Nelson Brands (No. 9) dropped a 3-2 decision against Rutgers’ John Poznanski (No. 5) in the 184-pound third-place match.
Lee (125 pounds), Eierman (141 pounds), Marinelli (165 pounds) and Kemerer (174 pounds) were announced as 2021 first-team All-Big Ten selections.
The Hawkeyes’ nine NCAA-bound wrestlers will now focus their training and attention on the NCAA Championship in St. Louis on March 18-20. Lee, DeSanto, Eierman, Marinell, Kemerer, Cassioppi, Young, Brands and Warner received NCAA bids.
Ten Iowa wrestlers qualified for last year’s NCAA National Championships before the global COVID-19 pandemic shuttered all college sports. Three Iowa wrestlers received at No. 1 seed for last year’s NCAAs.
