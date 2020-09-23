Dates for the 2020 Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) cross country postseason will be split with COVID-19 related precautions.
State qualifying meets and the state meet will now be separated by classification and take place over two days. The state meet will remain in Fort Dodge at Lakeside Golf Course, where it has been run as a co-ed event since 1993.
Class 4A and Class 3A will run their meets one day earlier than initially planned, with state qualifying now taking place on Wednesday, Oct. 21 and the state meet on Friday, Oct. 30.
Class 2A and Class 1A will compete on the originally scheduled dates, with state qualifying on Thursday, Oct. 22 and the state meet on Saturday, Oct. 31.
“Our joint championship in Fort Dodge has long been a special event for our participants and fans," IGHSAU Executive Director Jean Berger said. "Changes to any successful championship are never easy, but holding a two-day meet is our best option this year. Our new plan really focuses on a safe and rewarding experience, something we all agree is our top priority.”
The boards of the IHSAA and IGHSAU have approved the changes for 2020. The state meet will continue to be hosted by Fort Dodge Community School District and Fort Dodge Parks and Recreation, at Lakeside Golf Course.
“The IHSAA is grateful to the Fort Dodge community, particularly the Parks and Recreation Department and Lakeside Municipal Golf Course for their efforts to make a two-day State Co-Ed Cross Country event possible," IHSAA Executive Director Tom Keating said. "By allowing us to run each class individually, the Fort Dodge community is contributing to our commitment to safety for participants, coaches, workers, media and spectators. This is another example of the outstanding support and partnership we enjoy with the city, the golf course and the wonderful volunteers who make this event special.”
As an additional precautionary measure at state qualifying meets, Class 1A will go from five sites to eight sites. This will cut attendance at each 1A location by around 10 teams per gender.
With this change, Class 1A will feature 16 state qualifying teams – the top two teams qualifying at each site, instead of the usual three – and 10 individual state meet qualifiers for each gender instead of the usual 15 individual state qualifiers. The IHSAA and IGHSAU anticipate this will be a one-time qualifying change. Class 2A, 3A, 4A will remain unchanged on qualifying teams and individuals for the 2020 State Cross Country Meet.
State qualifying meet sites for all classes have been released and posted on each of the websites. Assignments for those meets will be released the week of Oct. 12.
More details for the state meet will be released in early October. The Class 4A girls race will begin at 10:30 am on Friday, October 30 followed by the Class 4A boys race at 11:00 am. The Class 3A girls race will begin at 3:30 pm on Friday, October 30 followed by the Class 3A boys race at 4:00 pm. The Class 2A girls race will begin at 10:30 am on Saturday, October 31 followed by the Class 2A boys race at 11:00 am. The Class 1A girls race will begin at 3:30 pm on Saturday, October 31 followed by the Class 1A boys race at 4:00 pm.
Parking will be available inside Kennedy Park. Spectator tailgating will not be permitted. Admission for spectators will be $10 each upon arrival to Kennedy Park as the shuttle bus system utilized in 2019 will not be used at the 2020 event.
