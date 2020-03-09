BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Iowa crowned a pair of champions and Illinois’ Isaiah Martinez won his third title, but Ohio State claimed the big headline Sunday at the Big Ten Conference Wrestling Championships
Led by four individual champions, Ohio State won its fourth Big Ten title. The Buckeyes scored 139.5 points to outdistance runner-up Penn State (130) and third-place Iowa (112.5) in the team race. Nebraska (102.5) and Minnesota (93) rounded out the top five.
Nathan Tomasello (133 pounds), Bo Jordan (174), Kollin Moore (197) and Kyle Snyder (285) won titles for Ohio State. The Buckeyes’ Tom Ryan was named Coach of the Year.
Tom Gilman and Sam Brooks won titles to lead Iowa, which put four wrestlers in the finals.
“We won two of four in the finals and saw some things that we can learn and build from at the other two,” Iowa Coach Tom Brands said. “We have St. Louis (the national tournament) ahead of us, and we’re excited about that. We have work to do.”
Gilman won the 125-pound title. The No. 1 seed, he earned a 4-0 victory over No. 3 Tim Lambert of Nebraska for his first title.
At 184 pounds, Brooks, a No. 2 seed, claimed a 12-2 major decision over No. 4 Miles Martin of Ohio State, earning his second-straight title.
Cory Clark (133) and Michael Kemerer (157) each took second for the Hawkeyes, Brandon Sorensen was third at 149 and Alex Meyer was fifth at 174. Topher Carton earned a national bid with a ninth-place finish at 141. Two other Iowa wrestlers have a chance at earning at-large bids.
Tomasello, the top seed, posted a 5-4, last-second win over third-seeded Clark to win his third Big Ten Championship. Kemerer lost 8-2 to Penn State’s Jason Nolf, who was named the Big Ten Wrestler of the Year.
Martinez, the top-seeded 165-pound wrestler, posted a 10-4 decision over Michigan’s Logan Massa to win his third consecutive conference title.
For Ohio State, top-seeded Jordan claimed his first Big Ten title, winning the 174-pound championship with an 6-4 sudden-victory win over No. 2 Mark Hall of Penn State, and second-seeded Moore, named Freshman of the Year, won the 197-pound title, earning a 15-11 decision over No. 1 Brett Pfarr of Minnesota.
The Buckeyes’ final champion was No. 1 Kyle Snyder of Ohio State, who claimed an 8-5 decision over second-seeded Connor Medbery of Wisconsin. This was Snyder’s second-straight conference title and with the victory, he became the first Olympic Gold Medalist to subsequently win a conference title.
Top-seed Anthony Ashnault of Rutgers earned his second straight Big Ten title after defeating seventh-seeded Javier Gasca III of Michigan State with a 15-2 major decision to claim the 141-pound title.
The 149-pound crown went to No. 1 Zain Retherford of Penn State, who earned a 16-1 technical fall over Ohio State’s Micah Jordan, a No. 3 seed, en route to his second-straight Big Ten title. Retherford earned Outstanding Wrestler of the Championships.
